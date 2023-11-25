High School Students Riot in Queens After They Discover Teacher Attended Pro-Israel Rally, Teacher Forced to Hide From ‘Radicalized’ Mob

At Hillcrest High School in Queens, New York, a terrified Jewish teacher was forced into hiding while hundreds of students rioted in the hallways after learning she attended a pro-Israel rally.

The New York Post reports that the riot started on Monday in what students called “a pre-planned protest’ over the teacher’s Facebook profile photo, which showed her holding a poster saying, ‘I stand with Israel’.

This is what happens when you focus more on DEI than academics.

“The teacher was seen holding a sign of Israel, like supporting it,” a senior told The Post this week. “A bunch of kids decided to make a group chat, expose her, talk about it, and then talk about starting a riot.” Many tried to barge into the teacher’s classroom despite school staffers blocking their entry. “Everyone was yelling ‘Free Palestine!’” a senior said. “Everyone was screaming ‘(The teacher) needs to go!’” a ninth-grader said.

Students posted videos of the rampage to social media.

The sickness of anti-Semitism is growing! It’s becoming the “cool” thing to hate Israel and attack its supporters among many of our young people. @NYCMayor and @DOEChancellor MUST respond swiftly to the outrageous student “riot” at Hillcrest High School!https://t.co/fV01LdIQsS — George Grasso (@Grasso4Queens) November 25, 2023