High School Students Riot in Queens After They Discover Teacher Attended Pro-Israel Rally, Teacher Forced to Hide From ‘Radicalized’ Mob

At Hillcrest High School in Queens, New York, a terrified Jewish teacher was forced into hiding while hundreds of students rioted in the hallways after learning she attended a pro-Israel rally.
The New York Post reports that the riot started on Monday in what students called “a pre-planned protest’ over the teacher’s Facebook profile photo, which showed her holding a poster saying, ‘I stand with Israel’.
“The teacher was seen holding a sign of Israel, like supporting it,” a senior told The Post this week.
“A bunch of kids decided to make a group chat, expose her, talk about it, and then talk about starting a riot.”
Many tried to barge into the teacher’s classroom despite school staffers blocking their entry.
“Everyone was yelling ‘Free Palestine!’” a senior said.
“Everyone was screaming ‘(The teacher) needs to go!’” a ninth-grader said.
Students posted videos of the rampage to social media.
