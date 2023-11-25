High School Students Riot in Queens After They Discover Teacher Attended Pro-Israel Rally, Teacher Forced to Hide From ‘Radicalized’ Mob

At Hillcrest High School in Queens, New York, a terrified Jewish teacher was forced into hiding while hundreds of students rioted in the hallways after learning she attended a pro-Israel rally.

The New York Post reports that the riot started on Monday in what students called “a pre-planned protest’ over the teacher’s Facebook profile photo, which showed her holding a poster saying, ‘I stand with Israel’.

“The teacher was seen holding a sign of Israel, like supporting it,” a senior told The Post this week.

“A bunch of kids decided to make a group chat, expose her, talk about it, and then talk about starting a riot.”

Many tried to barge into the teacher’s classroom despite school staffers blocking their entry.

“Everyone was yelling ‘Free Palestine!’” a senior said.

“Everyone was screaming ‘(The teacher) needs to go!’” a ninth-grader said.

Students posted videos of the rampage to social media.

@hillcrestgoofyyaa.fights LMAOOOOO W CREST #hillcrest #hillcresthighschool #newyork #freepalestine❤️ #palestinewillbefreefromtherivertothesea #boycottisrael #standagainstzionists #freepalestinetillitsbackwards ♬ dammi falastini by mohammad assaf – nora

@hillcrestgoofyyaa.fights this is a repost for the last video for ya hoes cause sum ya bitches cant keep your mouth shut up ab a sentence that was nog typed properly anyways FREE PALESTINE ❤️ #freepalestine #palestinewillbefree #fromtherivertotheseapalastinewillbefree #zionist #zionismisracism #boycottisrael #boycottbrandsthatsupportisrael #gazawillbefree #hillcrest #hillcresthighschool #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fypthis #foryouthis ♬ الصوت الأصلي – فوكس

