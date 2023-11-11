HE’S SHOT: Biden Gets Lost Again During Honorary Veterans Day Ceremony (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Saturday participated in a wreath-laying ceremony on the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Biden got lost again after he laid the wreath on a stand. He shuffled back and forth and had to be told where to go.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Biden also delivered remarks to commemorate Veterans Day. His speech was a total disaster.

At one point Joe Biden made his speech about LGBT veterans but he bungled that part too.

“…And that no veteran is denied the honor they earn because there is discharged for being L-B-T-Q-plus,” Biden said.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "…and that no veteran is denied the honor they earn because there is discharged for being L-B-T-Q-plus" pic.twitter.com/e5vpgY6jZh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 11, 2023

80-year-old Joe Biden slurred as he delivered an uninspiring speech. He began shouting out of nowhere.

“We are the United States of America! And there is nothing, nothing, nothing beyond our capacity!” Biden shouted.

WATCH: