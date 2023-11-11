HE’S SHOT: Biden Gets Lost Again During Honorary Veterans Day Ceremony (VIDEO)

by

Joe and Jill Biden on Saturday participated in a wreath-laying ceremony on the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Biden got lost again after he laid the wreath on a stand. He shuffled back and forth and had to be told where to go.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Biden also delivered remarks to commemorate Veterans Day. His speech was a total disaster.

At one point Joe Biden made his speech about LGBT veterans but he bungled that part too.

“…And that no veteran is denied the honor they earn because there is discharged for being L-B-T-Q-plus,” Biden said.

WATCH:

80-year-old Joe Biden slurred as he delivered an uninspiring speech. He began shouting out of nowhere.

“We are the United States of America! And there is nothing, nothing, nothing beyond our capacity!” Biden shouted.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

