Conservative Javier Milei overcame the Peronist machine, the MSM opposition, and is the new president of Argentina in a blowout result.

It was a blowout!



Javier Milei announced three months ago he will not promote relations with communist countries.

Javier Milei openly attacked the socialist Pope calling him a “filthy leftist.”.

And Javier Milei openly attacked the radical left and did not hold back.