Have the Biden Campaign and Democrats Already Given up on the State of Georgia for 2024?

For a few months after the 2020 election, Democrats and the media tried to tell the country that they had flipped Georgia from red to blue.

Most of that chatter died down when Stacey Abrams lost the race for governor there. Again.

Now it looks like the Biden campaign and Democrats may have given up on Georgia for 2024 already.

PJ Media reports:

Biden Camp and Dem Donors Appear to Give Up on Key 2024 Swing State The signs are all pointing to real problems for Joe Biden in 2024. Of course, you may not trust the polls, which is understandable, but if you need some convincing that alarm bells are going off at Biden HQ, here it is: the Biden campaign and Democratic donors don’t seem to be willing to invest much money or resources to win Georgia anymore. “Since 2020, Democratic strategists and activists have fixated on how to expand their gains in Georgia, once a Republican stronghold and now a true battleground,” reports the New York Times. “But some of the state’s most prominent grass-roots organizers — those responsible for engineering President Biden’s victory in 2020 and that of two Democratic U.S. senators in 2021 — are growing concerned that efforts and attention are waning four years later.” The national money that once flowed freely from Democratic groups to help win pivotal Senate contests in Georgia has been slow in coming. Leading organizers, just over a month from the anticipated start of their initiatives to mobilize voters for the presidential election, say they are confronting a deep sense of apathy among key constituencies that will take even more resources to contend with. And small but potentially pivotal shifts in strategy — cost-conscious measures like delaying large-scale voter engagement programs to later in the cycle or relying more on volunteers than paid canvassers — have privately stoked fears among some organizers about their ability to replicate their successes. More, it has led them to question how seriously Democratic donors and party leaders will take the state in 2024, even as Mr. Biden’s campaign has indicated that a repeat victory in Georgia is part of his strategy.

Of course, if we had honest and fair elections, Georgia probably wouldn’t even be a question. It’s still a red state.