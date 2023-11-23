“Happy Thanksgiving, God Bless You All” – President Trump Publishes Thanksgiving Message This Morning After Posting Late Night Message That Was Lit!

President Trump published his official Thanksgiving holiday greeting to the country Thursday morning. Trump gave a special shout-out to the men and women who protect this country.

President Trump: “Happy Thanksgiving and God Bless You All!”

This message following his late night Thanksgiving message to Letitia “Peekaboo” James and “Psycho” Judge Arthur Engoron.

President Trump posted his Thanksgiving message late last night and it was LIT!

President Trump: Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia “Peekaboo” James, who has let Murder & Violent Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a “Psycho,” Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a “tiny” Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the “Bench” & tell him what to do; & Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to HELL; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY. Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

