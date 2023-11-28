Hamas Barbarians Release 11 More Jewish Hostages Including a Girl in a Wheelchair and Mothers Holding Terrified Children

Hamas barbarians released 11 more Jewish hostages from 52 days of captivity on Monday night.

Palestinians jumped on their van, terrorizing the Israelis during their final ride from Gaza.

This was the fourth group of Israeli hostages released by Hamas.

Hamas also released 14 Thai hostages over the weekend.

The Wolfson Hospital in Israel said the hostages were malnourished and went days without food.

One little girl released on Monday was in a wheelchair. She left Gaza with her mother. Her father is still held captive by the barbarians.

11-year-old Yuval Engel was healthy on October 7th. Today she cannot walk.

Here are the 11 who were released today.

12-year-old Yagel Yaacov was released today. He was used in Hamas propaganda video during his captivity.

The Hamas-Israel ceasefire will continue for 48 more hours. Hamas has agreed to release more hostages.
There are still nearly 200 Isreali hostages still being held by Hamas barbarians.

