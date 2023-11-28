Hamas Barbarians Release 11 More Jewish Hostages Including a Girl in a Wheelchair and Mothers Holding Terrified Children

Hamas barbarians released 11 more Jewish hostages from 52 days of captivity on Monday night.

Palestinians jumped on their van, terrorizing the Israelis during their final ride from Gaza.

This was the fourth group of Israeli hostages released by Hamas.

Hamas also released 14 Thai hostages over the weekend.

Once again, Hamas has released hostages to the Red Cross in a more urban area of Gaza and done nothing to stop people from jumping on the Red Cross vehicles. Hamas could easily clear the roads for the convoy but they choose not to. pic.twitter.com/ixUEeMWnzB — Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 27, 2023

The Wolfson Hospital in Israel said the hostages were malnourished and went days without food.

Wolfson Hospital: Israeli Hostages Released By Hamas Were Malnourished, Went Days Without Foodhttps://t.co/PT9l6ev8CX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 28, 2023

One little girl released on Monday was in a wheelchair. She left Gaza with her mother. Her father is still held captive by the barbarians.

11-year-old Yuval Engel was healthy on October 7th. Today she cannot walk.

11-year-old Yuval Engel was healthy on October 7 before she was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. Now she’s in a wheelchair. She was released with her mother Karina and sister Mika. Her father, Ronen, is still held hostage in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/XHL2okFgMw — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) November 27, 2023

Here are the 11 who were released today.

#Gaza #Israel #Thailand: Day 4. 11 Israeli + 6 Thai hostages released — including Yagil Yaakov (12) who bravely appeared in a video in captivity staged by Hamas Yuval Engel (12) emerging in a wheelchair tonight isn’t as expected; for a third day in a row a hostage has… pic.twitter.com/V6WF69WRpr — Polly Rendall (@PollyRendall) November 27, 2023

12-year-old Yagel Yaacov was released today. He was used in Hamas propaganda video during his captivity.

The Hamas-Israel ceasefire will continue for 48 more hours. Hamas has agreed to release more hostages.

There are still nearly 200 Isreali hostages still being held by Hamas barbarians.