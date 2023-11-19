Guess Who Just Made the Final 20 in the Miss Universe Pageant?… A Trans and the Plus-Size Girl

by
Miss Universe competitors Miss Nepal Jane Diika Garrett and Miss Portugal Marina Machete.

The 72nd Miss Universe Competition was held tonight in El Salvador.

This year the pageant will include ‘women’ from 85 countries including two trans competitors from Portugal and The Netherlands.

Miss Nepal Jane Diika Garrett is also competing tonight. Jane is the first plus-size model in the Miss Universe pageant.

Moments ago the final 20 contestants were picked by the judges.

And guess who made the cut? Miss Nepal, the heavy woman, and Miss Portugal Marina Machete , the trans.

Miss Nepal.

Can you imagine being a young, beautiful woman who spent her youth dreaming being Miss Universe, making sacrifices and giving up years of your life to make yourself the best ever – and then this happens?

What must these other women be thinking right now?

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

