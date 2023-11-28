A “Gold Rush” Hits Costco With Demand For Gold Bars – Here’s One Way To Own Gold if Your Money Is In a Retirement Account

Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. Gateway Pundit benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.
The demand for physical precious metals has been rising since before the pandemic. Central banks have been buying ton after ton for two years. Even some U.S. states — like Tennessee — are filling their coffers with physical precious metals.
Now, Costco is offering gold bars to their members — and some observers are saying there is a “gold rush” on Costco’s gold:
Mike Cernovich reported: “People buying them but bars sold out fast. One disappointed customer had paid but the membership pick-up said it was out.”
Others had no idea Costco sold gold:
Buying gold at Costco is great for those who have extra cash on hand — but what about those of us with money tied up in retirement accounts?
Can we rollover or transfer retirement accounts into physical precious metals and keep it tax-deferred?
Genesis Gold Group says “Yes!”
Genesis Gold Group specializes in self-directed IRAs backed by gold and silver. As a Christian company, they believe this is an appropriate form of financial stewardship that puts Americans’ money on the fiscal high ground.
This isn’t “paper” or “virtual” gold or silver; Genesis Gold Group customers can physically see their precious metals at their convenience. And when it comes time to take a disbursement, they can convert to cash or have their precious metals shipped directly to their homes.
Click here to reach out today through goldbygenesis.com.
Genesis Gold Group was given 5 stars by reviewers on the Better Business Bureau website. Here is what some of them say:
“Genesis Gold Group has been very helpful to me as a first time customer. They were very patient with me and answered every question I had. The process of moving my funds from my former account to Genesis Gold Group was straightforward and easy. I highly recommend their services.” — Brian B.
“Recently, I had two experiences with Genesis Gold Group and both were very easy transactions. My agent was very knowledgeable and informative about the products that I was interested in. I suggest that for anyone looking to move their retirement into tangible materials, Genesis Gold Group is the company to choose.” — Joyce R.
“Genesis Gold Group is a wonderful company to do business with. The staff are knowledgeable, courteous, and patient. They know I’ve had many questions before, during, and even after opening my Self-Directed IRA and everyone has been very kind and open. Start your Gold IRA with Genesis Gold Group without reservation!” — Gerald C.