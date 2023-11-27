Going Viral: Ivanka Trump Looks Flawless as She Shows Off Her Surfing Skills in the Bahamas (VIDEO)

by
Flawless: Ivanka Trump surfing in Bahamas over the Thanksgiving holiday. (Instagram)

Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner spent Thanksgiving with their family in Bahamas this year.

During their vacation Ivanka Trump and her kids worked on their surfing skills.

Video of Ivanka was later posted on The Daily Mail.

This was not Ivanka’s first time surfing. Ivanka posted photos of herself surfing recently in Florida and carrying her surf board on the beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Here’s another shot of Ivanka on the beach with her surf board.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.