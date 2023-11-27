Going Viral: Ivanka Trump Looks Flawless as She Shows Off Her Surfing Skills in the Bahamas (VIDEO)

Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner spent Thanksgiving with their family in Bahamas this year.

During their vacation Ivanka Trump and her kids worked on their surfing skills.

Video of Ivanka was later posted on The Daily Mail.

This was not Ivanka’s first time surfing. Ivanka posted photos of herself surfing recently in Florida and carrying her surf board on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Here’s another shot of Ivanka on the beach with her surf board.