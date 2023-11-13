Godless, Anti-American Leftist Megan Rapinoe Says the Fact She was Injured 6 Minutes into her Final Game Proves God Doesn’t Exist

Anti-American, Trump-hater Megan Rapinoe was injured minutes into her final soccer match on Saturday in a non-contact injury.

The 38-year-old’s injury forced her to leave the game. She told reporters she was pretty sure she tore her Achilles tendon on the field.

Following the game Rapinoe told reporters the fact that she was injured in her last game is proof that “there is no God.”

Megan Ra;inoe: “I’m going to get the Aaron Rodgers treatment, whatever that is. So, I’ll be calling him or whoever did his surgery because we could speed it up. But, yeah. I thought about it a little bit. I mean, you know, I’m not a religious person or anything. And if there was a God, like, this is proof that there isn’t. This is f**ked up. So, yeah. It’s just f**ked up, you know. It’s like six minutes and f**king eat my Achilles.”

Classy as ever.

What a self-absorbed angry woman.

Via Area Sports Network.

