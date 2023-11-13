Godless, Anti-American Leftist Megan Rapinoe Says the Fact She was Injured 6 Minutes into her Final Game Proves God Doesn’t Exist

by

Anti-American, Trump-hater Megan Rapinoe was injured minutes into her final soccer match on Saturday in a non-contact injury.

The 38-year-old’s injury forced her to leave the game. She told reporters she was pretty sure she tore her Achilles tendon on the field.

Following the game Rapinoe told reporters the fact that she was injured in her last game is proof that “there is no God.”

Megan Ra;inoe: “I’m going to get the Aaron Rodgers treatment, whatever that is. So, I’ll be calling him or whoever did his surgery because we could speed it up. But, yeah. I thought about it a little bit. I mean, you know, I’m not a religious person or anything. And if there was a God, like, this is proof that there isn’t. This is f**ked up. So, yeah. It’s just f**ked up, you know. It’s like six minutes and f**king eat my Achilles.”

Classy as ever.

What a self-absorbed angry woman.

Via Area Sports Network.

Rapinoe takes a knee against her country in a previous match.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.