General Flynn Endorses Jan 6er Derrick Evans for US House in West Virginia

General Michael Flynn has endorsed West Virginia’s Derrick Evans for US Congress.

The young West Virginian Derrick Evans is running against incumbent Carol Miller in the 1st District’s 2024 GOP Primary. Jan 6er Evans is a staunch supporter of President Trump and the America First movement, but incumbent Miller has refused to publicly back the 45th President ahead of the 2024 race.

“I’m running for Congress to take on the deep state. Most politicians talk about, I already did it. I’m the ONLY elected legislator in the country to be arrested for peacefully protesting on Jan 6th. From WV State Rep to US Congress, I will never give up & I’ll never back down,” Evans wrote.

I’m running for Congress to take on the deep state. Most politicians talk about, I already did it. I’m the ONLY elected legislator in the country to be arrested for peacefully protesting on Jan 6th. From WV State Rep to US Congress, I will never give up & I’ll never back down. — Derrick Evans (@Evans4WV) November 12, 2023

Evans is a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. He landed the endorsement from General Flynn this week, announcing it in a post he made to X on Thursday evening, including a statement of support from the General.

General Flynn says:

Derrick Evans has risked more than just about every American in his fight for Donald Trump, election integrity, and the America First movement. I have no doubt his loyalty and determination to wage the battle against communism’s strong and evil hold on many of America’s institutions will never wane.