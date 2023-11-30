The Gateway Pundit’s Founder Jim Hoft Joins Honored Guests Congressman Matt Gaetz, Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, and More for the 111th New York Young Republican Club’s Annual Winter Gala

The biggest night of the year in the entire conservative movement is upon us. The New York Young Republican Club will hold its 111th Annual Winter Gala next Saturday, December 9th at the elegant Cipriani Wall Street in Lower Manhattan.

Last year’s gala made international headlines as the spiritual zeitgeist of the American Right was fearlessly declared to the world. This year promises to be even more explosive, led by keynote speaker Congressman Matt Gaetz, who is coming in hot fresh off the heels of his history-making year ousting Kevin McCarthy of his speakership. The evening will also feature exclusive speeches from Kansas’s U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, New York Young Republican Club President Gavin Wax, and this year’s gala’s Master of Ceremonies, Alex Stein, the host of PrimeTime with Alex Stein.

The list of honored guests keeps growing each day, as the leaders of the American conservative movement Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Jim Hoft, Jack Posobiec, Raheem Kassam, Maureen Bannon, Bill Spadea, Congressman Paul Gosar, Danielle D’Souza, Congressman Mike Collins, Alex Bruesewitz, Congressman Cory Mills, Joseph McBride, Esq, Chadwick Moore, Charly Arnolt, Andrew Giuliani, Scott Pressler, Amanda Milius, and Lucian Wintrich, will all be in attendance for the annual black-tie affair.

The night will serve as a convention for the most important conservative movers and shakers to meet, mingle, and come together to discuss how they are going to take the country back in 2024. It will also be a fun-filled, magical, and extravagantly romantic black-tie evening with a multi-course French-service dinner and a top-shelf open bar at the New York Young Republican Club’s 111th Annual Winter Gala. Drinks will be served, friendships will be strengthened, and headlines will be made.

