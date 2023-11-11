Former FC Zurich Star Raphael Dwamena, 28, Tragically Passes Away After Collapsing on Pitch in Albanian League

by

Former FC Zurich star Raphael Dwamena, aged 28, tragically passed away after collapsing during a league match in Albania. Dwamena, a Ghanaian footballer who played as a striker, collapsed while participating in a game between FK Egnatia and Partizani.

According to reports, the 28-year-old player collapsed in the 23rd minute of the game.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. It has been reported that he suffered a heart attack during the game, according to Ghana Soccernet.

WATCH:

Dwamena’s death was mourned by his former clubs, including FC Zurich, and the Ghana Football Association (GFA), both of which released statements expressing their condolences​

“FC Zurich mourns Raphael Dwamena. Rest in Peace Raphael Dwamena. You will always be one of us!”

“Our thoughts are with the family of Raphael Dwamena at this difficult time. Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing. We will forever miss him for his dedication to the National Coarse,” the Ghana Football Association announced.

According to Sports Brief, Dwamena has been playing with an Implantable Cardioverter-Defribillator due to a heart condition.

Dwamena had a known history of heart-related health issues, which impacted his career. He previously collapsed in 2021 during a game for Austrian club BW Linz, leading to the cancellation of the match, according to Pulse.

His heart condition also caused a transfer to Brighton and Hove Albion in 2017 to fall through. Despite these challenges, Dwamena continued to play football, equipped with a defibrillator after undergoing surgery to correct his heart condition.

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

