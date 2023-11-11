Former FC Zurich Star Raphael Dwamena, 28, Tragically Passes Away After Collapsing on Pitch in Albanian League

Former FC Zurich star Raphael Dwamena, aged 28, tragically passed away after collapsing during a league match in Albania. Dwamena, a Ghanaian footballer who played as a striker, collapsed while participating in a game between FK Egnatia and Partizani.

According to reports, the 28-year-old player collapsed in the 23rd minute of the game.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. It has been reported that he suffered a heart attack during the game, according to Ghana Soccernet.

WATCH:

Dwamena’s death was mourned by his former clubs, including FC Zurich, and the Ghana Football Association (GFA), both of which released statements expressing their condolences​

“FC Zurich mourns Raphael Dwamena. Rest in Peace Raphael Dwamena. You will always be one of us!”

️ Der FC Zürich trauert um Raphael Dwamena. Rest in Peace Raphael Dwamena. Du bleibst immer einer von uns!#fcz pic.twitter.com/rIwaMyYsKx — FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) November 11, 2023

“Our thoughts are with the family of Raphael Dwamena at this difficult time. Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing. We will forever miss him for his dedication to the National Coarse,” the Ghana Football Association announced.

Our thoughts are with the family of Raphael Dwamena at this difficult time. Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing. We will forever miss him for his dedication to the National Coarse. Rest In Peace Raphael!️ pic.twitter.com/aI4J1n6RF2 — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 11, 2023

According to Sports Brief, Dwamena has been playing with an Implantable Cardioverter-Defribillator due to a heart condition.

Dwamena had a known history of heart-related health issues, which impacted his career. He previously collapsed in 2021 during a game for Austrian club BW Linz, leading to the cancellation of the match, according to Pulse.

His heart condition also caused a transfer to Brighton and Hove Albion in 2017 to fall through. Despite these challenges, Dwamena continued to play football, equipped with a defibrillator after undergoing surgery to correct his heart condition.