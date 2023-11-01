FIRST ON GATEWAY PUNDIT: Liberal Activist Publicly Apologizes as Part of a Historic Settlement in January 6th Defamation Lawsuit – This Follows the Apology by Democratic Congressional Candidate

Breaking this morning.

Jim Worthington is globally recognized as being a leader in the fitness industry. Jim was appointed to serve as a member of the U.S. President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Jim is the owner of two athletic clubs in Pennsylvania, including the Newtown Athletic Club (NAC) and the Horsham Athletic Club. (LinkdedIn)

After January 6, 2021 protests Jim Worthington was the victim of politically-motivated smears by liberals in Pennsylvania who accused him of “funding buses to overthrow the government” and of being an “insurrectionist.”

As a successful businessman, Jim is not the kind of guy who just allows others to defame his good name. So Jim filed a defamation suit against the then Democratic nominee for Congress, a Democratic campaign firm and a liberal activist.

Jim Worthington pushed back!

Amazingly enough – Jim won! He got all three defendants to agree to publicly apologize and to make donations to his charity!

Here is the apology from Democrat candidate Ashley Ehasz to Jim Worthington.

And here is the latest apology from Democrat activist Gregory Bullough to Jim Worthington.

This press release was sent out this morning.

(Newtown, PA) – As part of another historic settlement of a defamation lawsuit, liberal activist Gregory Bullough publicly apologized to Bucks County businessman Jim Worthington for creating an online petition which was widely interpreted as accusing him of sponsoring and organizing busloads of rioters to participate in violent attacks on the U.S. Capitol Building. This apology comes nine months after former Democratic Congressional nominee and current candidate Ashley Ehasz and her Democratic campaign firm – Foglamp Digital – publicly apologized for campaign materials which falsely accused Worthington of funding the January 6th “insurrection”. These unprecedented apologies were part of the resolutions of two lawsuits challenging statements linking Worthington to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. In response, Worthington issued the following statement: “In the aftermath of the events of January 6, 2021, many supporters of President Trump were demonized simply for attending a peaceful rally at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. Unfortunately, I was among those subjected to indiscriminate and untrue accusations, including as a result of an online petition which was interpreted as stating that I had sponsored and organized busloads of rioters to participate in violent attacks on the U.S. Capitol Building. When this petition was published, it not only resulted in a torrent of hatred and threats towards me and my family personally, but also did significant damage to my business, the Newtown Athletic Club (NAC). “After I filed a lawsuit against the creator of the petition, he chose to apologize and donate to my charity. I wanted to share this apology with you so you can read it yourself. There is a lesson to be learned from this – the division in our public discourse is hurting our country at a time when we need to be united. We can disagree, and we can even disagree forcefully, but at the end of the day we are all members of this community, and we should treat each other with dignity and respect. Indeed, I echoed these same sentiments earlier this year when former Congressional Candidate Ashley Ehasz and her team publicly apologized for repeating false accusations about me during her campaign.”

Contact Chris Barron at [email protected] to arrange interviews with Jim Worthington