FBI Whistleblowers Reveal Agency Is Targeting Agents Based on Their Political Beliefs – Report Alleges FBI Targets Military Members for ‘Disloyalty’

More FBI whistleblowers stepped forward recently to tell Congress that Chris Wray’s FBI is now targeting agents based on their political beliefs. The whistleblowers allege that FBI brass is now harassing military veterans for being loyal to the US and fitting the profile of a Trump supporter.
The latest FBI whistleblowers identified FBI Special Agent in Charge of Miami Office Jeffrey Veltri and Supervisory Special Agent-Assistant Section Chief Dena Perkins.
Agent Veltri was recently moved to Florida in March of this year where he heads up the all important Miami Office. Since President Donald Trump left office the FBI has been busy harassing the president and raiding his home in Palm Beach.
EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblowers: FBI officials singled out agents who were former military for anti-Trump retaliation – https://t.co/iJedNZRpyR – @washtimes
— Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) November 10, 2023
Kerry Picket at The Washington Times reported:
More whistleblowers have stepped forward to tell Congress that high-ranking FBI officials are targeting agents for their political beliefs and trying to force them out of the bureau, specifically going after former military members.
The Marine Corps and other military veterans at the FBI are being accused of being disloyal to the U.S. because they fit the profile of a supporter of former President Donald Trump, according to two new disclosures sent to lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee.
The Washington Times obtained copies of the disclosures.
The whistleblowers said FBI Security Division Deputy Assistant Director Jeffrey Veltri and Assistant Section Chief Dena Perkins specifically went after bureau employees who served as Marines or in other military branches
They retaliated against the agents by stripping them of security clearance, which sidelines them on the job and pushes them toward the exit, according to the disclosures.
The whistleblower disclosures charge that Mr. Veltri and Ms. Perkins either declared or attempted to declare the Marine and other veterans as “disloyal to the United States of America.”
“In these cases there was no indication that any of the individuals had any affiliation to a foreign power or held any belief against the United States,” it said.