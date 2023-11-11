FBI Whistleblowers Reveal Agency Is Targeting Agents Based on Their Political Beliefs – Report Alleges FBI Targets Military Members for ‘Disloyalty’

More FBI whistleblowers stepped forward recently to tell Congress that Chris Wray’s FBI is now targeting agents based on their political beliefs. The whistleblowers allege that FBI brass is now harassing military veterans for being loyal to the US and fitting the profile of a Trump supporter.

The latest FBI whistleblowers identified FBI Special Agent in Charge of Miami Office Jeffrey Veltri and Supervisory Special Agent-Assistant Section Chief Dena Perkins.

Agent Veltri was recently moved to Florida in March of this year where he heads up the all important Miami Office. Since President Donald Trump left office the FBI has been busy harassing the president and raiding his home in Palm Beach.

EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblowers: FBI officials singled out agents who were former military for anti-Trump retaliation – https://t.co/iJedNZRpyR – @washtimes — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) November 10, 2023

Kerry Picket at The Washington Times reported: