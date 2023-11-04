Fauci Lied, People Died: French Study Is Latest to Find Hydroxychloroquine Is Associated with Lower COVID-19 Mortality Rates

The Gateway Pundit reported extensively since 2020 on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treating the COVID-19 virus.

We also reported that Dr. Tony Fauci and the medical elites conspired to ban the use of this very successful drug.

We reported earlier on how Dr. Fauci used bogus studies to disqualify HCQ in treating coronavirus.

Then in June 2021, there was new information that Dr. Fauc and top US medical experts all conspired using obviously false information to disqualify hydroxychloroquine and MILLIONS DIED as a result of their action.

As reported earlier, the c19hcq.com website tracks all of the international studies on hydroxychloroquine and its effects on the coronavirus.

— HCQ for COVID-19: real-time meta analysis of 413 studies as of November 2023

HCQ effectiveness improves with earlier usage and improved dosing. But early treatment consistently shows positive effects. That’s the science.

Now a new French study found using Hydroxychloroquine significantly lowered the mortality rates of COVID-19 patients.

Just 0.8 percent of patients at a facility in France who received hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and an antibiotic died, compared to 4.8 percent of patients who did not receive the drug combination.

Zero Hedge reported:

People who received hydroxychloroquine were less likely to die than those who did not, according to a new study. Just 0.8 percent of patients at a facility in France who received hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and an antibiotic died, compared to 4.8 percent of patients who did not receive the drug combination, French researchers reported on Nov. 1. “This study represents the largest single-center study evaluating HCQ-AZ in the treatment of COVID-19. Similarly, to other large observational studies, it concludes that HCQ would have saved lives,” Dr. Didier Raoult, with Aix-Marseille Universite in Marseille, and his co-authors wrote. The paper was published in the journal New Microbes and New Infections. It was released as a preprint earlier this year, but withdrawn because authors said they have changed their “analytic strategies.” Researchers examined records from 30,423 patients with COVID-19 who were treated at another institution in Marseille, IHU Méditerranée Infection. They included all adults who tested positive for COVID-19 and who were treated in the hospital as an inpatient or an outpatient between March 2, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. The study set ended up with 30,202 patients because treatment information was not available for the 221 others. Most of the patients received off-label prescriptions of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (AZ), a common antibiotic.

So when will Dr. Fauci face justice for lying to the American public and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American citizens?

The proof is is undeniable now.