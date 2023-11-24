Far-Left Protesters Disrupt Christmas Tree Lighting in Nantucket, Accuse Joe Biden of Genocide (VIDEO)

Protesters at a Christmas tree lighting in Nantucket chanted and accused Joe Biden of genocide.

Biden attended the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Friday evening in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Confirming @POTUS will once again be in attendance at Friday's tree lighting ceremony in downtown #Nantucket , here are the security restrictions announced this morning: pic.twitter.com/YpUfpcGSyc

Far-left protestors disrupted the Christmas tree lighting and heckled Joe Biden.

“Biden! Biden! You can’t hide! We caught you in genocide!” the protesters shouted.

VIDEO:

Protestors at a Christmas tree lighting in Nantucket chant and accuse Biden of “genocide.” pic.twitter.com/qXmcoYvNgO

Biden was just yards away from the protestors.

WATCH:

Pro-Palestinian protestors at the #Nantucket tree lighting ceremony with President Biden just yards away pic.twitter.com/2Cu2C3GP8z

Joe Biden was also heckled by far-left protesters before he entered the Brotherhood of Thieves for lunch.

WATCH:

As President Biden strolled down Broad Street, protesters yelled “Free Palestine!” before he entered the Brotherhood of Thieves for a late lunch.

He also spotted a “USS Nantucket” hat on the head of an onlooker and stopped to salute on his way into the restaurant. #Nantucket pic.twitter.com/AleQKu0Rg1

— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 24, 2023