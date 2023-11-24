Far-Left Protesters Disrupt Christmas Tree Lighting in Nantucket, Accuse Joe Biden of Genocide (VIDEO)

Protesters at a Christmas tree lighting in Nantucket chanted and accused Joe Biden of genocide.
Biden attended the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Friday evening in Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Confirming @POTUS will once again be in attendance at Friday's tree lighting ceremony in downtown #Nantucket, here are the security restrictions announced this morning: pic.twitter.com/YpUfpcGSyc
— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 22, 2023
Far-left protestors disrupted the Christmas tree lighting and heckled Joe Biden.
“Biden! Biden! You can’t hide! We caught you in genocide!” the protesters shouted.
VIDEO:
Protestors at a Christmas tree lighting in Nantucket chant and accuse Biden of “genocide.” pic.twitter.com/qXmcoYvNgO
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) November 24, 2023
Biden was just yards away from the protestors.
WATCH:
Pro-Palestinian protestors at the #Nantucket tree lighting ceremony with President Biden just yards away pic.twitter.com/2Cu2C3GP8z
— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 24, 2023
Joe Biden was also heckled by far-left protesters before he entered the Brotherhood of Thieves for lunch.
WATCH:
As President Biden strolled down Broad Street, protesters yelled “Free Palestine!” before he entered the Brotherhood of Thieves for a late lunch.
He also spotted a “USS Nantucket” hat on the head of an onlooker and stopped to salute on his way into the restaurant. #Nantucket pic.twitter.com/AleQKu0Rg1
— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 24, 2023