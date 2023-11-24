Far-Left Protesters Disrupt Christmas Tree Lighting in Nantucket, Accuse Joe Biden of Genocide (VIDEO)

by

Protesters at a Christmas tree lighting in Nantucket chanted and accused Joe Biden of genocide.

Biden attended the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Friday evening in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Far-left protestors disrupted the Christmas tree lighting and heckled Joe Biden.

“Biden! Biden! You can’t hide! We caught you in genocide!” the protesters shouted.

VIDEO:

Biden was just yards away from the protestors.

WATCH:

Joe Biden was also heckled by far-left protesters before he entered the Brotherhood of Thieves for lunch.

WATCH:

Thanks for sharing!
