Far-Left “Animal Rights” Group PETA Gets Fact-Checked By Elon Musk’s Community Notes After Posting About Turkeys Eating Humans

by
Credit: @peta/@freebison

The far-left “animal rights” group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) never fails to find new ways to embarrass themselves in an effort to make a silly point.

The day before Thanksgiving, PETA saw an opportunity to shame people for daring to eat meat on Thanksgiving. The individual who runs the organization’s X account posted a photograph from an artist known as “The Vegan Rapper” showing turkeys sitting at a table about to feast on humans.

The photo was accompanied by a message begging people to please think of the turkeys because they would never try to eat you.

We’re lucky turkeys would never do this to us—you don’t have to do it to them, either.

There’s just one small problem with this post by PETA: Turkeys are omnivores that eat practically anything that they can stuff into their mouths. It’s safe to say these birds would have no issue devouring humans if they were big enough and had the tools to pull it off.

For this, PETA received a fact check courtesy of Elon Musk’s Community Notes:

Social media users also piled on PETA for their bird-brained post:

Instead of pushing veganism and partaking in silly stunts, PETA could instead focus on actually saving animal lives. They could start by not killing the innocent four-legged creatures in their care.

