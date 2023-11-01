EXCLUSIVE: Authorities in Maine Withholding List of Drugs Authorized to Mass Murderer Robert Card and Who Made the Authorization

This exclusive article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission and edited to include a Gateway Pundit article.

Authorities in Maine are withholding pertinent information from the public on mass murderer, Robert Card, who killed 18 people in the state last week.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the mass murderer in Maine:

Robert Card, a U.S. Army reservist, went on a shooting spree in Maine, killing 18 people and wounding 13 others on Wednesday night. The horrifying mass shooting occurred at two popular locations in Lewiston, Maine: Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant and the Sparetime Recreation, leaving communities in shock and sorrow. What is even more alarming is that law enforcement agencies in Maine had been alerted weeks before the incident about “veiled threats” made by Card. As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the Maine Information and Analysis Center released information regarding the suspected shooter. Card is recognized as a skilled firearms instructor and is thought to be affiliated with the Army Reserve, based in Saco, Maine. Law enforcement agencies have disclosed that Card has recently experienced mental health challenges, including auditory hallucinations and making threats against the National Guard Base in Saco. It has also been reported that Card was admitted to a mental health institution for a fortnight in the summer of 2023 before being released. According to the News Center Maine, Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry had sent deputies to Card’s home in September after receiving a tip from the U.S. Army Reserve that Card had issued “veiled threats” against an Army base. Authorities were unable to locate him, and they moved on. “We couldn’t locate him,” Merry said, adding that he couldn’t recall if there was any follow-up. An “awareness alert” was then sent to all of the state’s law enforcement agencies. Saco Police Chief Jack Clements even deployed officers to patrol the local Army base where Card had trained, but they also came up empty-handed. “We added extra patrols, we did that for about two weeks. … The guy never showed up,” said Jack Clements.

Despite the alerts and the efforts to locate him, Card was not on the FBI's radar before the shootings. The agency told AP that they "were not provided with or in possession of any information that would have prohibited Card from a lawful firearm purchase." Card, who enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2002, was a trained firearms expert. However, signs of trouble had surfaced as early as July when he exhibited bizarre behavior and made threats during a training exercise at Camp Smith near West Point, New York. He was committed to a mental health facility, Keller Army Community Hospital at West Point, for two weeks, but it appears that this did not put him on the radar of law enforcement agencies.

Sheila Matthews from AbleChild obtained some of those documents used by the media in their reporting and identified some material pieces of information that are missing.

The first observation regarding mass murderer Robert Card is from the arrest warrant that was issued. The 61-page report was sloppy, even the date of the first shooting was incorrect. It wasn’t in March it was in October, one week ago.

In the arrest warrant on p. 44, there is mention that Card was hearing things and was possibly schizophrenic.

In a search warrant dated October 26, the list of items searched for does not include a list of the mental health records from mental health professionals who dealt with Card.

An incident report from May 4, 2023, includes comments from Card’s ex-wife and son. His son believed his father was hearing voices.

On September 15, 2023, another incident report was issued. In this Card is described as having psychotic episodes, and hearing voices. This report was initiated by the Maine National Guard. Card was also “making threats to shoot up the Saco National Guard facility”.

The fact that this report indicates that Card was having psychotic episodes indicates that he was likely seeing a psychiatrist who may have provided that observation.

However, in a request from the Maine State’s Attorney General’s office, the mention of Card being observed or treated by a psychiatrist is challenged:

I don’t know what you are referencing about a psychiatrist, it doesn’t appear any of the documents we’ve released references a psychiatrist.

This none answer indicates that the authorities in the state of Maine are hiding information from the public. We need to know why.

Psychiatric drugs are a huge industry to Big Pharma. Sheila Matthews has learned this over decades of research of drugs pushed onto children in schools and in her studies of mass murderers who often have been taking drugs for periods before their attacks on society.

We also know that Card was arrested for a DUI in 2007 but have limited information regarding that arrest and any treatment possibly associated with that.

Anti-gun activists want to label this incident in Maine a shooting. The more appropriate label is mass murder, with pertinent information still unknown.