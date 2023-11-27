Representative Eric Swalwell has once again sparked conversations following his recent remarks about the alternate reality of Trump being in office and its potential impact on the Middle East conflict.

During an MSNBC interview, Swalwell was asked if the United States should be doing more to pressure Prime Minister Netanyahu to take steps to reduce civilian casualties amid the ongoing tensions. Swalwell affirmed Joe Biden’s efforts before steering the conversation towards a hypothetical scenario where Donald Trump was still president.

“Yes. Well, First President Biden has done that. And I also like to step back when I see some of the heat President Biden is taking and think, what would the alternative be if Donald Trump was reelected or if Donald Trump was president at this time? Can you imagine what the scenario would be in the Middle East?” Swalwell hypothesized a drastic scene, implying a “World War II-like scenario” involving the US, Israel, Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas.

Swalwell commended Biden for not sending “a single American into the conflict.” Yet, the Biden regime deployed over 17,200 military personnel to the Middle East amid rising tensions.

Swalwell also highlights the extraction of American hostages from the region, albeit with only one confirmed success. The only case disclosed was the release of one American with dual citizenship by Hamas. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby revealed the unclear situation of the American hostages.

Such speculations from Swalwell overlook the significant accomplishments of President Trump's foreign policy, which arguably brought stability and new dynamics to the Middle East. Under Trump's leadership, the United States witnessed several foreign policy milestones:

Withdrawal from the TPP: President Trump's decision to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership was framed as a move to protect American jobs and manufacturing, shifting away from agreements perceived as unfavorable to U.S. interests.

NAFTA to USMCA: Trump successfully renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement into the USMCA, aiming to create a more balanced trade situation favorable to American workers and businesses.

NATO Contributions: His administration was notable for pressuring NATO allies to increase their defense spending, ensuring a more equitable cost distribution within the alliance.

His administration was notable for pressuring NATO allies to increase their defense spending, ensuring a more equitable cost distribution within the alliance. Middle East Peace Agreements: Perhaps the most significant achievement was brokering peace agreements between Israel and Arab states, such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. These were the first such agreements in over two decades, representing a major stride towards peace and stability in the region.

In contrast to Swalwell's apprehensions, Trump's foreign policy, particularly in the Middle East, was characterized by decisive actions that sought to strengthen American interests and promote peace.