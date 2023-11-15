Eric Adams Wants Parents to Volunteer to Protect NYC Schools After Safety Agents Are Cut

New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants parents to provide security at the city’s schools after safety agents who would normally provide that service were cut.

Parents are understandably outraged. Not only are they not trained to do this, but who has the time?

This is a direct result of the massive spending the city has taken on to house illegal border crossers. Adams warned that some services might be cut and now that time is here.

The New York Post reports:

Parents rip into Eric Adams after mayor says they might have to volunteer to protect NYC schools after new safety agents cut: ‘Not my job!’ Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that parents might have to volunteer to keep Big Apple schools safe after hundreds of newly trained safety agents were cut — but the idea was quickly ripped by some parents who raged, “It’s not my job.” “We’re going to be leaning into parents and parent groups to do some volunteerism,” Hizzoner said when asked about the new class of 250 school safety agents that were recently axed as the cost of the migrant crisis continues to cripple the city. “We’re going to get to our crisis management team,” he continued during a weekly City Hall press conference. “We are going to be straining at a very high level to get this done correctly.” But parents quickly scoffed at the idea, with several telling The Post they shouldn’t have to take on the responsibility of protecting their kids at school. “It’s not my job or any parent’s job to have to patrol the school, that’s not why I’m sending my child to a school,” Sarah Lewis, 42, said as she waited for her sixth grade daughter at the Great Oaks Charter School in West Village.

The city is putting illegals ahead of citizens.

The Mayor has money to have the NYPD at countless migrant shelters, yet conveniently claims a lack of resources when it comes to safeguarding kids at schools. Are you kidding me? https://t.co/8Pi13BwIcU — George Sarantopoulos (@GSarantopoulos) November 14, 2023

New York taxes are among the highest in the nation and people aren’t even getting the most basic of services.