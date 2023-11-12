Equity Scheme Backfires as Men Replace Women on Corporate Boards

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Earlier law set aside positions for females

Part of the ideology that divides people by sex, creed, color, sexual orientation and more, and then allocates quotas, has insisted that women be represented on corporate boards in order to fulfill equity demands.

But the scheme has backfired, as men who “identify” as women now are taking those positions.

And the development has been approved by the courts.

According to a report from the Christian Institute in the United Kingdom, the Scottish government’s Court of Session has ruled that the government is within its rights to let men take women-only positions on those boards.

“Campaign group For Women Scotland had initially challenged the law, saying the government could not change the legal definition of women to include men who identify as female, and this was upheld. In response, the government issued revised guidance, claiming if a man holds a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) stating ‘their acquired gender is female’ then ‘the person’s sex is that of a woman,'” the report said.

That also was challenged, but the ruling came down in favor of the government, with Judge Lady Haldane stating that the Equality Act 2010’s protections on the basis of a person’s ‘sex’ are ‘not limited to biological or birth sex.'”

And three other judges how have backed that conclusion, meaning under the Gender Representation on Public Boards Act 2018, men who claim to be women can take those positions reserved for women.

For Women Scotland responded, “We are obviously still analysing the decision and will be speaking to our legal team in due course to consider the possibility of a further challenge.”

