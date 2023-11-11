Idaho Police Department Thwarts Major Bank Fraud Attempt by Three Venezuelan Men

The Eagle Police Department in Idaho apprehended three Venezuelan men in a major bank fraud operation.

The suspects, Heli G. Tronconis-Atencio, 22, Cesar A. Cano-Muskus, 24, and Dioban J. Pineda-Urdaneta, 19, now residents of Florida and Utah, were arrested on Tuesday while attempting to set up fraudulent accounts at two different banks in the Eagle area, according to Eagle Police Department.

The trio, now held in the Ada County Jail, faces charges of felony criminal conspiracy with bonds set at $50,000 each. Pineda-Urdaneta, in addition, is being held on an arrest warrant from Florida.

This rapid development unfolded after the Eagle Police Department received a tip-off just before 1 p.m. about suspicious activities involving two men with Venezuelan passports at a bank on Riverside Drive. The alert bank staff, already cautioned as part of a fraud investigation, promptly notified the authorities when the duo attempted to withdraw $10,000 from an account.

The suspects had left the scene by the time police arrived, but thanks to the detailed description provided by the bank officials, officers were able to locate their vehicle, a blue Kia Forte, with a mismatched temporary license tag. The quick response of the officers led them to another bank on Eagle Road, where Tronconis-Atencio and Cano-Muskus were attempting to open new accounts using their passports.

In a well-coordinated effort, the police blocked the vehicle as Pineda-Urdaneta, the driver, attempted to flee with his accomplices. A subsequent search warrant executed on the Kia revealed a trove of incriminating evidence, including stolen credit cards, fake money orders, blank checks, and three loaded handguns.