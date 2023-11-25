Dutch RINOs Abandon Voters – Geert Wilders: “If You Play Games with the People’s Will – It Will Only Make us Much, Much Bigger.”

After the landslide victory for Geert Wilders’ Dutch patriotic Freedom Party PVV Wednesday, the defeated RINO ruling People’s Party VVD has said they will not negotiate with the winners. Wilders warned, “Don’t play games with the will of the people – it will only make us much, much bigger.”



Wilders torched the VVD People’s Party for not even considering negotiations, saying “The VVD governed with (Soros-backed pro-Open Borders) D66 for years, which caused the asylum disaster, which now brought the government down, but now they don’t want to govern with the PVV to solve it? The vast majority of VVD voters want a right-wing cabinet.”

77% of People’s Party voters want their party to join in a coalition with the Freedom Party.

People’s Party leader Dilan Yeşilgöz said her party would at most tolerate a Wilders government, but would not join it.

People’s Party supporters were angry. “If I had known that the People’s Party would drop out, I would have voted Freedom Party,” one voter told Hart van Nederland.

“I think the People’s Party is abandoning the voter,” says another: “We voted for them for a right-wing cabinet, but I didn’t want to vote for Wilders. This is really terrible! I often voted People’s Party but am now really disappointed.”

De PVV moet regeren. Het volk heeft gesproken. En ons de grootste gemaakt. Dat heet democratie. Speel daarmee geen spelletjes. Werk met ons samen om recht te doen aan de verkiezingsuitslag en problemen voor mensen op te lossen. Anders worden we nog veel en veel groter. — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 25, 2023

The Freedom Party must govern.

The people have spoken.

And made us the biggest party in Netherlands.

That’s called democracy.

Don’t play games with it.

Work with us to deliver justice on the election results and solve problems for people.

Otherwise we will only become much, much bigger.