“Do You Support Outlawing Fried Foods?” – Senator John Kennedy TORCHES Anti-Gun Yale Doctor During Hearing and Causes the Leftist Media to Flip Out (VIDEO)

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) is a national treasure with incisive wit and a dry sense of humor. He has displayed these talents throughout his time in the Senate, whether by stumping unqualified Biden nominees or in interviews with reporters.

Kennedy’s wit was on display again on Tuesday after roasting an anti-gun doctor from an Ivy League school named Megan Ranney before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ranney is a practicing American emergency physician currently serving as the Dean of the Yale School of Public Health. She has demanded a “public health approach” to stop the nation’s so-called gun violence crisis.

Of course, leftists have treated guns as a public health issue for years as a backdoor way to disarm law-abiding Americans. Under the current regime, your average Trump supporter could be deemed mentally ill and not qualified to own a firearm.

During his questioning, Kennedy expertly exposed Ranney’s complete ignorance regarding gun deaths and left her confused with a funny yet pointed question at the end.

Senator Kennedy perfectly destroys anti-gun witness during hearing: “Do you support outlawing fried foods?!” pic.twitter.com/HB2wAE6OdO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 29, 2023

Kennedy: Let me ask you a question: why do you think Chicago has become America’s largest outdoor shooting range? Do you think it’s because of Chicago’s citizens who have no criminal record but have a gun in their home for protection…Or do you think it’s because of a finite group of criminals who have rap sheets as long as King Kong’s arm? Ranney: So Mississippi, Louisiana, and Missouri have higher firearm death rates obviously, there’s… Kennedy: What about Chicago? Ranney: So I don’t live in Chicago. It’s not my primary area of research… Kennedy: You don’t have an opinion on that? Ranney: I think there’s easy access to firearms combined with environmental conditions and a lack of great education.

There have actually been studies that when you use green vacant lots and repair abandoned buildings in urban neighborhoods, you see decreases in gunshots and violence as well as in stress and depression in the neighborhoods around them.”

Kennedy: No disrespect, doc, but that sounds a lot like a word salad to me.

Kennedy went on to point out to Ranney that several Democratic cities with left-wing DAs have failed to prosecute gun-related crimes. She ducked the questions when he asked for her take on this, claiming she was not a lawyer.

Then, the Louisiana senator dropped the hammer.

Kennedy: You equated gun deaths to heart disease in your opening statement. Ranney: Yes, sir. Kennedy: Which is a greater public health problem: gun deaths or heart disease? Ranney: So heart disease does kill more folks across the United States… Kennedy: Do you support outlawing fried foods? Ranney: Uh, I'm sorry. How does that relate to… Kennedy: Because fried foods contribute to heart disease. Don't they? Ranney: Again, I have not written or said I support outlawing… Kennedy: But you're a physician, right?

Kennedy’s questioning also had the bonus of triggering the leftist media mob, especially crazy Mika Brezenski.

MSNBC Host Mika Brzezinski calls Senator John Kennedy “racist, elitist, condescending, and ill-informed.” “It doesn’t trigger us here!” pic.twitter.com/XzPpNg55aF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 30, 2023

Brezenski: That was racist, elitist, so condescending… Guest: And ill-informed. Brezenski: Ill-informed. And Senator, just for the record, you are dead wrong. And your insinuations and your tone and your choice of words are simply repulsive and show who you are…It doesn’t trigger us here; we’re not surprised.

But Brezenski’s rant is the quintessential example of being triggered.

Her lesser half, Joe Scarborough also lashed out as well. He claimed Kennedy got owned because Ranney said Chicago had a lower crime rate than a few red states.

Watch the Senator pretend that he didn’t just hear that his home state has higher death rates from firearms than Chicago. Then he blows past that reality and thinks that insulting a woman will make us forget…that his own state has higher death rates from guns than Chicago. https://t.co/OMnT1Fs7mv — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 29, 2023

There’s one big problem, though: State-level murder rates are highly misleading. If you remove the blue cities from the red states the murder rates fall.

As you can see from this table, take New Orleans’ murder rate out, and Louisiana’s murder rate falls by over 15%! And take Chicago’s murder rate out, and Illinois’ falls by a shocking 55%! pic.twitter.com/6CNxfApGTA — Zack Smith (@tzsmith) November 29, 2023

Don’t count on the corporate media acknowledging this, though, because it runs counter to the anti-gun narrative.