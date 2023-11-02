DEVELOPING: Schools in Four Small Maine Towns Go Into Lockdown Following Gun Threat – Comes Just One Week after Lewiston, Maine Gunman Murdered 18 Innocent People UPDATE: Police Arrest Suspect and Reveal His Name

Topsham, Maine – Students and staff in a Maine school district sheltered in place just one week after Lewiston resident Robert Card murdered 18 innocent individuals just last week.

WGME reported that ALL schools within MSAD 75 went into lockdown after after a Caribou man allegedly threatened to bring a weapon to an unnamed elementary school in the district.

MSAD 75 encompasses the four small towns of Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell, and Topsham.

Topsham is a small town with just under 10,000 people. Bowdoinham has 748 people, Harpswell has 4,912, and Bowdoin has 3,136.

Bowdoin was Card’s hometown.

According to Interim Superintendent Heidi O’Leary, the individual had a beef with a former student. He allegedly threatened to find out where the student was living and was going to bring a gun to an elementary school.

O’Leary released this statement to WGME assuring the community there is no immediate danger:

I want to stress that there is no indication of any immediate danger to students and staff, but we are taking precautionary safety measures. I understand this is very alarming news for our community. We are working closely with law enforcement to gather additional details and ensure our students remain safe. I will provide another update as soon as we have more definitive information to share.

Topsham police said they are trying to apprehend the man, who has not been identified at this point.

MSAD 75 is made up of 3,444 students and 266 teachers across six elementary schools, one middle school and one high school in Cumberland and Sagadahoc Counties.

Update: A suspect is now in custody. Identification will likely be the next step.

Update 2: The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Adam Green, of Fort Fairfield, who was originally believed to reside in Caribou. Green, according to the arrest warrant, has been charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of harassment by telephone or another electronic device.

Update 3: The lockdown has now been lifted.