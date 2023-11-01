DEVELOPING: Multiple Students Stabbed at High School in Los Angeles – School on Lockdown – Attacker at Large

At least three students were stabbed at Van Nuys High School in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

The school was placed on lockdown and the attacker is at large.

“At 10:50 am LAPD received a stabbing call at Van Nuys High School. Officers are at-scene and assessing for victims. There is no suspect information at this time. Per Los Angeles School PD, the school is on lockdown. Monitor this thread for additional info when available.” LAPD media division said on Wednesday.

At 10:50 am LAPD received a stabbing call at Van Nuys High School. Officers are at-scene and assessing for victims. There is no suspect information at this time. Per Los Angeles School PD, the school is on lockdown. Monitor this thread for additional info when available. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) November 1, 2023

It is unclear what led to the stabbing. All victims, minor teen boys, were transported to a local hospital. One victim is in serious condition.

KTLA reported:

Several students were stabbed at Van Nuys High School late Wednesday morning, officials said, and the attacker remains at large. At a few minutes before 11 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received a call that two, possibly three, students had been stabbed. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed they responded to the incident in the 6500 block of North Cedros Avenue, which is located adjacent to the school, and said there were three students wounded. All are teen males, according to Nicholas Prange of the LAFD.

DEVELOPING…