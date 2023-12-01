DeSantis Flaunts ‘Poop Map,’ Exposing San Francisco Literally Covered in Human Feces — Criticizes City’s Clean Up for Dictators but Not Citizens (VIDEO)

Tensions flared during Thursday night’s political showdown as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis went head-to-head with communist California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The prime-time debate ushered in a slew of contentious exchanges, one of which saw DeSantis pull up a ‘Poop Map’ to underscore the severity of San Francisco’s public pooping epidemic and the hypocrisy of its leadership.

“This is a map of San Francisco,” said DeSantis.

“This is an app where they plot the human feces that are found on the streets of San Francisco. Almost the whole thing is covered except when a communist dictator comes to town. They cleaned everything up. So they’re willing to do it for a communist dictator, but they’re not willing to do it for their own people.”

The Gateway Pundit reported in 2019 that a new map compiled by Open the Books titled “2011-2019 San Francisco Human Waste Reportings” features a little pin (appropriately brown) showing where city residents have reported human feces. From the looks of the map, the entire city has been covered in poop.

“One report was pinpointed to Seal Rocks – a jagged formation surrounded by the ocean – and more waste was sighted in the waters off the popular Fisherman’s Wharf tourist area,” Fox News reported.

Poop reports have soared. In 2011, there were 5,547 human feces reports to the San Francisco Department of Public Work. In 2018, that number was 28,084 in 2018. Since 2011, the period covered by the new map, there have been at least 118,352 reported instances of human fecal matter on city streets.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the number of 311 calls about feces-related service requests in San Francisco increased by 400% from 2012 to 2021.

In 2021, San Francisco had 13,856 reports of human or animal waste between January 1 and July 12.

A local tech entrepreneur, Sean Miller, developed an app called Snapcrap in 2019, aimed at addressing the feces problem.

I moved to San Francisco in May of 2017. I was fresh out of college and had spent the previous 6 months desperately searching for a job in the Bay Area so that I could finally fulfill my dream of moving to California, the greatest state in the country. I can’t believe I actually thought that at the time. It took me about 1 day to realize that this place was in major trouble. Take a quick walk through most neighborhoods and you’ll notice the human and animal waste, needles, trash, and other refuse that litters the streets and sidewalks.

DeSantis did not stop at merely pointing out the cleanliness issue; he went further to castigate city leadership for their selective efforts in addressing this concern.

Desantis drew attention to the effort of street cleanup in preparation for the visit of Chinese communist President Xi Jinping, contrasting it sharply with the usual state of San Francisco streets.

DeSantis argued that the city’s efforts demonstrate a skewed priority, caring more for the optics during a dictator’s visit than for the daily plight of its tax-paying residents.