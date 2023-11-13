Department of Defense Releases Names of Five U.S. Special Operations Soldiers Killed in Mediterranean Sea Helicopter Crash During Routine Flight Training

On Friday, a U.S. military aircraft experienced a mishap during training operations in the eastern Mediterranean and subsequently went down.

The U.S. European Command (EUCOM) confirmed the incident on Saturday but has not released further information about the personnel involved out of respect for their families.

EUCOM’s full press release:

On the evening of November 10, a U.S. military aircraft conducting training operations in the eastern Mediterranean suffered a mishap and went down. Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the personnel involved at this time. The cause of the training incident is currently under investigation. However, we can definitively say that the aircraft sortie was purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity. We will provide more information as the situation develops.

“We mourn the tragic loss of five U.S. service members during a training accident in the Mediterranean Sea late Friday evening,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

“While we continue to gather more information about this deadly crash, it is another stark reminder that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe. They represent the best of America. We will remember their service and their sacrifice. My prayers are with the patriots we have lost today and their families, loved ones, and teammates,” he added.

On Monday, the Department of Defense (DoD) identified the five army soldiers killed in the helicopter crash.

“The Department of Defense announced today the deaths of five U.S. Army Special Operations aviation Soldiers killed during routine flight training as a result of a helicopter crash, Nov. 10, 2023 in the Mediterranean Sea. There are no indications the crash was caused by enemy / hostile actions,” DoD said in a statement.

“The MH-60 Blackhawk was conducting aerial refueling training when the aircraft experienced an in-flight emergency resulting in the crash,” it added.

The deceased are:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38 of Clarksville, Tennessee

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California

Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire

Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona

Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

