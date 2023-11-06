Democrat Rep. Suggests Black Voters are ‘Too Dumb’ to Understand Political Affairs (VIDEO)

On a recent CNN’s State of The Union episode, Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) made a statement seen by many as suggesting black voters are “too dumb” to fully understand political matters.

This comment has drawn controversy, as the representative was interpreting a recent poll showcasing the surge in popularity for former President Donald Trump among Black voters, traditionally a Democratic stronghold.

The poll suggested that, if an election were held today, former President Donald Trump would defeat Joe Biden, securing over 300 electoral votes. Data shows a significant shift of support from Black voters toward Trump. This support now stands at 22 percent for Trump, a figure that no Republican has seen in modern presidential politics.

However, instead of reflecting on why such a shift might be occurring or considering what the Democratic Party could do to regain trust, Rep. Crockett’s response appeared to belittle the intelligence of Black voters. She said:

Here’s the deal. Perception is reality. And so when you look at the data that was provided in this poll, it talks about how people feel and when people decide whether they’re going to the poll or whether they’re not going to the poll, it’s all about how you feel in that moment. And so while the facts may not align with their feelings, their feelings are dictating their reality. Their reality is that they said that they feel better or they felt better when Trump was in office. But we’ve been trying to push back. We’ve got some very popular African-American artists that are out here saying things like, “Oh, I got checks when Trump was in office. I want those checks again,” not understanding that really came from Congress. So we’ve got a couple of things the perception issue, and then we also have an issue as it relates to civics in this country and people not understanding exactly how any of this works.

Crockett is suggesting that Black voters might be making decisions based on misperceptions or a lack of understanding of the political process.

WATCH:

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Biden’s drop in support among Black Americans is because “feelings are dictating their reality” and they aren’t “understanding exactly how any of this works” pic.twitter.com/QtWcJnyxsh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2023

Prominent figures and political commentators weighed in regarding Crockett’s comment.

American commentator and television presenter Tomi Lahren commented, “Is she saying that black voters are too dumb to understand what’s going on? Wow! This is bad.”

That’s pretty much exactly what she’s saying. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 5, 2023

Twitter user Brandon Saario commented, “Crcokett is saying people are not smart enough to know how good things are.”

@JasmineForUS is saying people are not smart enough to know how good things are. — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) November 5, 2023

Another user wrote, “It’s the economy Crockett that’s effecting black voters not feelings High food prices gas rent interest rates alot of people homeless families can’t go out restaurant prices have doubled.”

It’s the economy @JasmineForUS that’s effecting black voters not feelings High food prices gas rent interest rates alot of people homeless families can’t go out restaurant prices have doubled — Jamie Wylie (@jdwylie80) November 5, 2023

Below are some of the criticisms online:

She’s essentially calling black people dumb — Sara Rose (@saras76) November 5, 2023

Wrong. Because Democrats do not care about Black voters. They just pander to them, using them as pawns to secure their vote, to obtain power, then discard of them later. This isn’t new. Maybe Black voters are finally starting to realize this. — ZNO (@therealZNO) November 5, 2023

Maybe they are feeling like prices are too high? — Igor Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) November 5, 2023