NYC Politicians Demand Investigation into at ‘Hate-Filled’ Pro-Palestine Student Walkout in NYC Promoted by Teacher Groups

New York City Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato from Queens is demanding to know how much public funding was used to organize what one parent called a ‘hate-filled’ pro-Palestine walkout/rally promoted by teacher groups.

Amato also criticized CEC 14 president Tajh Sutton for using her official position, “to display her biases on a politically charged issue, promote antisemitism and violate New York City Public School rules.”

Hate spewing actions like this will not be tolerated! pic.twitter.com/GyI5ocspNO — Stacey Pheffer Amato (@Stacey23AD) November 9, 2023

The New York Post reports:

The Community Education Council for District 14, which covers ultra-liberal Williamsburg and Greenpoint, used its platform to encourage the 700-student protest involving 100 schools — and even shared resources including antisemitic signs proclaiming, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Recommended chants included, “Resistance is justified when people are occupied” and “Say it loud, say it clear, we don’t want Zionists here!” Students protesting on Thursday near Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, were captured on video yelling, “F–k the Jews!”

Bronx City Councilman Eric Dinowitz slammed the CEC for sending an email blast calling for the walkout from an official account.

“I am calling on the DOE and Chancellor Banks to investigate this deeply disturbing incident by a CEC 14 president. Our kids deserve better.”