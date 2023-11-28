DELUSIONAL: Joe Scarborough Says the World Could ‘Spiral into World War III’ if Joe Biden Wasn’t President (VIDEO)

Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s Morning Joe program, recently said that the world could ‘spiral into World War III’ if Joe Biden wasn’t president.

Has Scarborough not noticed that this already seems to be happening on Joe Biden’s watch? Scarborough may be an idiot, but even he knows what he is saying here is pure gaslighting.

The world was a far more peaceful place on Trump’s watch and it’s all flying apart at record speed under Biden. Scarborough knows this, so the only conclusion one could reach is that he is lying and he knows it.

Breitbart News reports:

Scarborough: World Would ‘Spiral into World War III’ if Joe Biden Wasn’t President MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Monday on his show “Morning Joe” that if Joe Biden were not president, the world would “spiral into World War III.” Scarborough said, “Claire, I’m so glad you talked about marketing because the crisis we’re going through right now where the world could really spiral into World War III, but it’s not because a guy who’s actually had 50 years of experience. It shows the contrast between a guy obsessed with marketing his brand, a guy obsessed with gestures, a guy who governed by gesture, versus, well, Joe Biden, who has 50 years of experience. And when a deal goes sideways on the hostages, he can pick up the phone, he can call, he can get it done.” He continued, “When he meets with President Xi at a critical meeting, he can actually, they have experience. You know, they’ve got over a decade of experience working with each other when both of them were number two in their countries. Experience matters.

Watch the video below:

MSNBC’s ⁦@JoeNBC⁩: “The world could really spiral into World War III, but it’s not because a guy who’s actually had 50 years of experience [is president]” pic.twitter.com/aD8p7hFR27 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 27, 2023

This is further proof that Trump Derangement Syndrome is real and that it makes people irrational.