The Day After: Anti-Socialist Javier Milei Vows That ‘The Rebuilding of Argentina Begins Today’, Calls for ‘Trump 2024′

Anti-socialists all over the world woke up a bit happier today after Argentina elected right-wing libertarian Javier Milei as its new president.

MSM is still stupefied as to how voters in the South American country chose ‘an outsider with radical views’ to fix their battered economy.

But it should not surprise anyone that they would reject Sergio Massa, the Peronist Economy Minister responsible for the triple-digit inflation, and rising poverty that has engulfed 40% of the country.

Riding a wave of voter anger with the political mainstream, Milei won by a landslide, with some 56% of the vote versus just over 44% for his rival Massa.

Watch: Milei takes to the stage after his victory.

Reuters reported:

“‘The model of decadence has come to an end, there’s no going back’, Milei said in a defiant speech after the result, while also acknowledging the challenges that face him. ‘We have monumental problems ahead: inflation, lack of work, and poverty’, he said. ‘The situation is critical and there is no place for tepid half-measures’.”

In Buenos Aires a large group of Milei supporters honked horns and chanted popular refrains against the political elite, while rock music played from speakers.

Watch: Voters celebrate in Buenos Aires.

“Milei is pledging economic shock therapy. His plans include shutting the central bank, ditching the peso, and slashing spending, potentially painful reforms that resonated with voters angry at the economic malaise.”

Milei’s will face enormous challenges. The empty coffers of the government and central bank, a $44 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund, and inflation rates nearing 150%.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Milei on social media, and said the libertarian would ‘make Argentina great again’.

Milei broke the hegemony of the two leading political forces: the Peronist leftists that have dominated Argentine politics since the 1940s, and its main opposition, the ‘Together for Change’ conservative bloc.

“Milei is staunchly anti-abortion, favors looser gun laws and has criticized Argentine Pope Francis. He used to carry a chainsaw in a symbol of his planned cuts but shelved it in recent weeks to help boost his moderate image.”

Associated Press reported:

“With 99.4% of votes tallied in the presidential runoff, Milei had 55.7% and Economy Minister Sergio Massa 44.3%, according to Argentina’s electoral authority. It is the widest victory margin in a presidential race since the South American country’s return to democracy in 1983.

Watch: excerpt of Milei’s victory speech.

In the streets of Buenos Aires, drivers honked their horns and many took to the streets to celebrate in several neighborhoods. Outside Milei’s party headquarters, a hotel in downtown Buenos Aires, a full-on party kicked off with supporters singing, buying beers from vendors and setting off colored smoke bombs. They waved Argentine flags and the yellow Gadsden flag, emblazoned with the words ‘Don’t Tread On Me’, which Milei’s movement has adopted.”

[…] The vote took place amid Milei’s allegations of possible electoral fraud, reminiscent of those from Trump and former far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Without providing evidence, Milei claimed that the first round of the presidential election was plagued by irregularities that affected the result. Experts say such irregularities cannot swing an election, and that his assertions were partly aimed at firing up his base and motivating his supporters to become monitors of voting stations. Many have expressed concerns they undermine democratic norms.”

