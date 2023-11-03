CRY MORE, LIBS: Democrats Break Down IN TEARS After House Approves Bill Slashing IRS Funding and Approving Aid to Israel to Fight Hamas

The Gateway Pundit reported Thursday night that House Republicans came together and approved a critical stand-alone bill to help Israel fight Hamas following the October 7 attack. Afterward, some Democrats were triggered to the point of tears.

To fully pay for this aid package, the GOP rescinded funding from Joe Biden’s ironically named Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, specifically Section 10301, which appropriated enhanced funding for the IRS. This included funds to hire 87,000 new agents to harass working-class Americans over their tax bills.

The bill was passed by a vote of 226 to 196. 12 Democrats crossed party lines to vote for the measure, while two Republicans dissented.

This was considered a critical first test of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) leadership, and he passed with flying colors. As a bonus, he even made liberals cry following the successful vote.

Semafor’s Kadia Goba revealed at least two Democrats were caught sobbing like babies. They whined that Johnson was playing dirty politics by funding aid to Israel while also slashing funding to arguably the worst agency in America, the IRS.

One of the leftists even took a shot at Johnson’s Christian faith.

.@kadiagoba on Jewish Dems leaving the House floor in tears last night pic.twitter.com/xxY0o7JmV2 — Ben Smith (@semaforben) November 3, 2023

The roll call was notable for the raw emotion on display among some of the House’s Jewish members, who seemed genuinely furious at Johnson’s tactics on an issue they see as deeply intimate. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. and Greg Landsman, D-Ohio both left the chamber’s floor crying after voting for the bill. “If you’re not going to take this seriously, if you’re going to play politics with something like this, what does that mean for the rest of this Congress?” Landsman said to Semafor. He then took a more personal dig at Johnson, who in a recent interview suggested people “pick up a Bible” to understand his worldview. “I have a masters in theological studies. I studied the Torah. I studied the Bible, front and back, every page,” he said. “He doesn’t follow that book.”

Yes, Landsman and Wasserman-Schultz actually voted for the bill and still cried afterward. Now just imagine how bad the Democrats who voted against the legislation actually feel. This goes double for Jew-hating Squad members like Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

For his part, Johnson denied he had any political motivations and issued a challenge to his Democrat colleagues.

If Democrats in the Senate or the House — or anyone else, anywhere else — want to argue that hiring more IRS agents is more important than standing with Israel in this moment, I’m ready to have that debate. But I did not attach that for political purposes.

Unfortunately, this legislation is almost certainly dead on arrival in the Democrat-run Senate, and Biden has vowed to issue a veto. Still, Thursday was a great day for House Republicans and a bad one for the donkeys.