Of Course: After Hamas Terrorist Attacks Against Civilians, UN Adopts Resolutions Condemning Israel

A United Nations (U.N.) watchdog group, UN Watch, is highlighting the absurdity and uselessness of the U.N.

After Hamas terrorists attacked innocent civilians in Israel, the United Nations General Assembly adopted eight resolutions that single out or condemn Israel, and zero on the entire rest of the world.

UN Watch shared that the texts were adopted by two committees of the General Assembly made up of all 193 U.N. member states, the Special Political and Decolonization Committee, and the Economic and Financial Committee.

Further, the eight texts condemn Israel for “repressive measures” against Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights and reaffirm the mandates of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and of the U.N.’s “special committee to investigate Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the Occupied Territories.”

In a press release, Hillel Neuer, Executive Director of UN Watch, said:

“The U.N.’s assault on Israel with a torrent of one-sided resolutions, just one month after the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, and on the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, is surreal.” “The only purpose of these eight lopsided condemnations is to demonize the Jewish state. The world should not be deceived that these annual resolutions advance the cause of peace or human rights in any way.” ****** “One of today’s resolutions — drafted and co-sponsored by Syria — falsely condemns Israel for ‘repressive measures’ against Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights. It’s obscene,” said Neuer. ***** “Today’s farce at the General Assembly underscores a simple fact: the U.N.’s automatic majority has no interest in truly helping Palestinians, nor in protecting anyone’s human rights; the goal of these ritual, one-sided condemnations is to scapegoat Israel,” said Neuer. “The U.N.’s disproportionate assault against the Jewish state undermines the institutional credibility of what is supposed to be an impartial international body. Politicization and selectivity harm its founding mission, eroding the U.N. Charter’s promise of equal treatment to all nations large and small,” Neuer added.

On Wednesday, Neuer spoke in front of The House Committee on Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations discussing the United Nations’ Bigotry Towards Israel: UNRWA Antisemitism Poisons Palestinian Youth.

He told the committee, ” I have come here from Geneva, from the headquarters of the United Nations Human Rights Council, to report to you on how that and other key UN bodies, as well as high UN officials, are engaged in the systematic demonization of Israel, even in the aftermath of last month’s massacre by Hamas.”

I told the Congress: “The UN misrepresents basic facts, falsely accusing Israel of bombing a hospital when it was Islamic Jihad; falsely terms Israel’s legitimate self-defence as ‘collective punishment’; and creates a false moral equivalence between self-defence and terrorism.” https://t.co/A119XL1G80 pic.twitter.com/GrkbJVaNVd — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 9, 2023

Watch:

The full transcript of his remarks can be found here.

Fox News shared commentary from Anne Bayefsky, Director of the Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust at Touro University, who accused the U.N. of shifting the blame for the current conflict onto Israel and advancing Hamas’ interests.

“The statements across the board from the U.N.’s highest officers and so-called “human rights” experts have specific characteristics,” Bayefsky alleged. “They issue slanderous, unverified blood libels; they blame Israel for the genocide against Jews; they exhibit an obscene moral equivalence between a terrorist organization and a democratic state seeking to defend itself; and, most significantly, they deny the Jewish state the U.N. Charter right of self-defense.” The degree of disconnect between the U.N. and human decency is perhaps best exemplified by the repeated call for “both sides” or “all parties” to adhere to International law, when one party – Hamas – exists to violate international law, and the other side is doing everything possible to adhere to international law despite all the obstacles placed in their way by Palestinian terrorists themselves,” she added.