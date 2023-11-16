Conservative Argentineans Close Ranks Around Javier Milei Against Catastrophic Peronists – Pro-America Presidential Candidate Arrives Strong for Sunday Runoff Election

For Argentina, it’s either Milei or chaos.

In the coverage of the Presidential elections in Argentina, it never ceases to amaze an impartial observer how the western MSM dedicates itself to picture the western-friendly candidate as a ‘menace’.

Meanwhile, this same western MSM treats the leftist pro-China candidate who destroyed the country’s economy and put 40% of citizens below poverty line as the ‘safe choice’.

Anarcho-capitalist Javier Milei shot to fame in TV with his fiery criticism of Argentina’s traditional political elite.

Now, as presidential election frontrunner, Milei was chosen by ‘mainstream conservatives’ as the only solution for the veritable dumpster fire that Argentina became.

Without a candidate in the second round of voting, the center-right chose the sensible option of supporting Milei, in a move that could push him over the line in Sunday’s run-off vote against failed economy minister Sergio Massa.

Reuters reported:

“Milei has won the backing of business magnate and former conservative President Mauricio Macri, as well as the main conservative bloc’s presidential nominee Patricia Bullrich, knocked out in third place in an October first round. It is a big gamble for the bloc, Together for Change (JxC), which has been one of Argentina’s dominant political forces in recent decades, but now faces being torn apart. Many in the group disagree with supporting Milei, a magnetic but volatile former TV pundit who some compare to U.S. ex-president Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.”

Macri and Bullrich don’t necessarily agree with all Milei’s views – such as his plans to dollarize the economy or to loosen gun restrictions – but they back him to end the disastrous government policies of the Peronists.

“Massa had a seven-point lead in the first round but is being hurt by inflation that has hit 143%, the highest since 1991. He is trying to win voters with pledges to protect the Peronists’ welfare safety net.”

Milei has moderated the rhetoric a bit, to lure more centrist voters.

He stopped wielding a chainsaw in rallies – a reference to his plans to cut down the size of government.

But Milei still hold the controversial plans like shutting down the central bank.

“The tie-up with the conservatives is a gamble for Milei, too, who describes the political elite as a “caste” and had previously called Bullrich a ‘child killer’; she had slammed his ideas as ‘bad and dangerous’. ‘It shows that it’s not just about the victory of one candidate but real change and the fight against the current ruling party’, said 23-year-old student Ezequiel Salinas, who plans to vote for Milei.”

Associated Press reported:

“In just a few short years, the right-wing populist Milei went from being a television talking head who garnered high ratings with his unrestrained outbursts against a ‘political caste’ he blamed for Argentina’s perennial economic woes to a frontrunner for the presidency. He even dabbled in cosplay, dressing up as ‘General AnCap’, short for anarcho-capitalist, at a 2019 event. {…] Shortly after he first appeared on television, the self-described libertarian grew a cult-like following among those drawn to his no-nonsense style. His appeal seems to lie in his ability to channel anger that Argentines feel against the ruling class amid red-hot triple-digit inflation and rising poverty.” Milei and Massa will face off on November 19, and pre-election polls show a small lead by Milei, with a large number of undecided voters. Trending: CHRIS WRAY GETS CAUGHT! Rep. Higgins Releases PHOTO of the Secret J6 Ghost Buses (Video) “Many of his followers have embraced the Trump comparison. ‘Make Argentina Great Again’ hats and T-shirts are a common sight at his events, a reference to Trump’s slogan, ‘Make America Great Again’. That’s hardly the only U.S.-inspired reference.”

