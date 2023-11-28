Confused Leftist Actor Robert De Niro Botches Unhinged Rant Against President Trump and John Wayne During Awards Ceremony – Then He Blames Apple for Editing His Stupid Remarks (VIDEO)

Actor Robert De Niro “pulled a Biden” during an unhinged rant against President Donald Trump and the great John Wayne Monday night. Like a typical leftist, he then proceeded to blame others for his screw-up.
As the Daily Mail reported, De Niro was on hand to deliver a speech honoring his latest film, “Killers Of The Flower Moon,” at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City. The film, a Western crime epic, was directed by the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and produced by Apple.
During his speech, the paper revealed TDS sufferer De Niro tried to take cheap shots against the 45th President and Wayne, only to get confused and freeze up for a moment.
But as Variety notes, he refused to accept responsibility and instead blamed others for his screw-up.
I’m going to go back. I’m sorry. Okay there was a mistake in this. I’ll keep going. Just keep scrolling.
Filmmakers on the other hand strive — this is where I came in and I saw that they edited all that.
De Niro then read the “edited” remarks on his phone and closed by blaming Apple and the Awards show for messing him up.
WATCH (tune to 1:24 to hear his unhinged rant and excuses):
De Niro: I just want to say one thing. The beginning of my speech was edited cut out, and I didn’t know about it. And I want to read it.
History isn’t history anymore. Truth isn’t truth, and even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness.
In Florida, young students are taught that slaves developed skills which could be applied for their personal benefit. The entertainment industry isn’t immune to this festering disease.
The Duke, John Wayne, famously said of Native Americans, “I don’t feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them. There were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves.
Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan’s arsenal. The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office, and he’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution,” said De Niro.
But with all of his lies, he can’t hide his soul. He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature and shows his disrespect for example, by using “Pocahontas” as a slur.
This is where I came in, and I saw that they edited all that, So, I’m gonna say these things but to Apple and thank them and all that, Gotham, blah, blah, blah, Apple. But I don’t feel like thanking them at all for what they did. How dare they do that, actually?