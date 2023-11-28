Confused Leftist Actor Robert De Niro Botches Unhinged Rant Against President Trump and John Wayne During Awards Ceremony – Then He Blames Apple for Editing His Stupid Remarks (VIDEO)

Actor Robert De Niro “pulled a Biden” during an unhinged rant against President Donald Trump and the great John Wayne Monday night. Like a typical leftist, he then proceeded to blame others for his screw-up.

As the Daily Mail reported, De Niro was on hand to deliver a speech honoring his latest film, “Killers Of The Flower Moon,” at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City. The film, a Western crime epic, was directed by the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and produced by Apple.

During his speech, the paper revealed TDS sufferer De Niro tried to take cheap shots against the 45th President and Wayne, only to get confused and freeze up for a moment.

But as Variety notes, he refused to accept responsibility and instead blamed others for his screw-up.

I’m going to go back. I’m sorry. Okay there was a mistake in this. I’ll keep going. Just keep scrolling. Filmmakers on the other hand strive — this is where I came in and I saw that they edited all that.

De Niro then read the “edited” remarks on his phone and closed by blaming Apple and the Awards show for messing him up.

WATCH (tune to 1:24 to hear his unhinged rant and excuses):