Climate Change ‘Activist’ Greta Thunberg Attends Ugly Anti-Israel Rally Chanting ‘Crush Zionism’ (VIDEO)

Greta Thunberg has shown in recent months that her ‘climate change activism’ is not really what she’s all about in the end.

The truth is that Thunberg is your average, run-of-the-mill, America and Israel hating left wing communist who wants the same things radical leftists in America want.

She was just seen at an ugly anti-Israel rally in Amsterdam. This is who she is.

RedState reports:

WATCH: Greta Thunberg Takes the Mask Off Fully, as She Chants to ‘Crush Zionism’ at Disturbing Rally The left has pushed forward Greta Thunberg for years now, to tout their climate change agenda. You weren’t allowed to criticize her, according to them, because she was a teen. Yet they still wanted you to accept what this child, who had no scientific background, was saying. And because it was about pushing the agenda wrapped in a package, you weren’t supposed to criticize or point out any problems. But now with the Israeli-Hamas war, some are seeing another side to Greta, who has become very involved with the anti-Israel movement First, she was embroiled in an antisemitism scandal over having an octopus — an antisemitic trope — on her shoulder, while she held a sign urging people to “Stand with Gaza.” She claimed that she hadn’t intended it that way, and that it was something to help with her autism. Then as she was speaking at a climate event in Amsterdam, she tried to make it an anti-Israel event, wearing a keffiyeh and asking two activists up onstage. A man who thought he was there for a climate demonstration tried to intervene and bring people back to the subject, and he was dragged off the stage. “No climate justice on occupied land,” Greta continued to chant, unconcerned about how the man had been treated.

See below:

Climate activist Greta Thunberg chants "Krossa Sionismen" (Crush Zionism) with the crowd at a pro-Palestinian rally in Stockholm on Nov. 23. pic.twitter.com/ky7qT6R4fA — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) November 24, 2023

Greta Thunberg took part in a demonstration on 22 November outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, where around 100 protesters gathered to criticize Israel.

Many of the participants defended Hamas, saying that the terror group's actions against civilians were purely… pic.twitter.com/2kYn4yqa2J — Svenska Epoch Times (@EpochTimesSWE) November 24, 2023

Hamas was the aggressor but these idiots act like they are the victims. And our media holds up Greta as if she was some sort of role model for kids.