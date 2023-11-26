CIA Computer System Contractor Shot and Killed In Mall Parking Lot, Retired Police Officer Detained

A CIA computer system contractor was shot and killed outside a mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The man who was killed has been identified as 69-year-old Robert Hoy.

In an initial report, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Bruce Moore, a friend of Robert Hoy, stated Hoy was a former CIA agent, but Hoy’s wife later told the news outlet that her husband did contract work with the CIA.

There have been no arrests for the murder of Hoy, but 8 News Now reported, “An individual whom Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers detained has been identified as a retired LVMPD officer.”

Per Las Vegas Review-Journal:

The man shot to death outside a shopping mall Tuesday has been identified as Robert Hoy. Hoy’s friend, Bruce Moore, said Hoy was a retired CIA employee and moved to Las Vegas to care for his daughter with autism. Hoy’s wife later told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he had done contract work for the agency. The 69-year-old was killed in a shooting at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Arroyo Market Square mall in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway in between South Tenaya Way and South Rainbow Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police have not made an arrest in the shooting and haven’t disclosed the alleged shooter’s name and details about what prompted the shooting.

Kathleen Hoy shared that her late husband worked as a computer system engineer.

As a contractor with the CIA, Robert Hoy traveled to the Middle East to complete various projects.

