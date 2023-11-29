Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Blames City’s Illegal Immigrant Crisis on ‘Right Wing Extremism’ (VIDEO)

Chicago’s useless left wing mayor Brandon Johnson is trying to blame the city’s illegal immigrant problem on right wing extremism.

Of course, the last time we checked, Joe Biden is in charge of the border, but Johnson can’t blame the leader of his party for the city’s problems.

He is taking a page right out of the same playbook that Ireland’s leaders are using right now. Everything is the fault of the evil right wing.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

CHICAGO MAYOR BRANDON JOHNSON: It has to be better coordination. What we have seen is a raggedy form instituted by right-wing extremism. Everyone knows that the right-wing extremism in this country has targetted Democratically-ran cities and quite frankly, they’ve been very intentional about going after Democratically-ran cities that are led by people of color. Their whole motivation is to create disruption and chaos because that’s what this particular party has been about. This is the same political party that did not want to accept that President Obama was actually an American. It’s the same Republican right-wing extremism that stormed the Capitol. It’s the same right-wing extremism that refuses to accept the results of the Civil War. It’s raggedy. It’s disrespectful it’s mean-spirited. It’s an unclean spirit, quite frankly. So I got you. I got you. I just want to make sure that people understand what we’re facing. That’s why it’s so important that the faith community is leaning in at this moment. And so what what I’ve said, there has to be better coordination.

Chicago is in serious trouble. How long are voters going to put up with Jonson’s ridiculous excuses for what’s happening to their city?