Chicago: Four Overweight Female Police Officers Try to Arrest Male Shoplifter – He Ends Up Escaping (VIDEO)

Diversity is our strength.

Four overweight female police officers were unable to arrest one male shoplifter in Chicago.

The undated video of the four female officers attempting to make a retail theft arrest at 95th and Ashland was posted to X by crime news blogger 16th &17th District Chicago Police Scanner.

The suspect, Patrick Johnson-Henry, 32, resisted the officers for about 2 minutes before escaping on foot.

Patrick Johnson-Henry was finally taken into custody on the 9400 block of S. Justine and was charged with 4 counts of resisting police, 1 count of possession of a replica firearm, and 1 count of retail theft.

VIDEO:

“The more shocking part of this video is the defeated tone in the sergeant’s voice and his order to let a retail theft offender who just fought with police go,” the crime blogger said.

2210: “If we can’t contain him and it’s just a retail theft…let him go.”

Police Officer: “He has a cuff on him already.”

AUDIO:

Retired Riverside police chief criticized the Chicago police department.

