Chicago Faces Another Lawsuit by Residents Fed Up With Illegal Shelters

Cities across the country continue to face overwhelming challenges with the influx of illegals thanks to Joe Biden’s broken border and Chicagoans are are fed up.

Two residents of the Ukrainian Village neighborhood in Chicago are suing socialist Mayor Brandon Johnson, and other city officials, to stop the conversion of a privately owned building in their community into a shelter for up to 200 illegals.

In their lawsuit, James Cole and Danielle Roberts argue the city illegally skirted zoning and building permit regulations in order to convert the building into a shelter.

The Gateway Pundit reported residents shared their concerns at a community meeting about the initial plan to house only adult single men at the location.

Block Club Chicago reports:

Cole and Roberts own homes near the building and argue the decision to open the shelter violates their due process rights to weigh in on the proposal, according to the lawsuit. They are demanding the city withdraw its plans to open the facility until officials can fully comply with existing zoning and construction laws, according to the lawsuit. ****** The building is zoned for a neighborhood commercial district, which does not allow for the operation of a temporary or transitional shelter without special use approval, according to zoning law. The city has not issued any such permit through the Zoning Board of Appeals, according to the lawsuit. Because the Johnson administration has not gone through the standard city review process, which includes holding a community meeting and an option to testify in front of a city board, the city has “deprived” neighbors of their legal rights to give input on the shelter, according to the lawsuit.

Block Club reports the building has not been issued any construction permits since October 2007 and no permits or other signs were visible on the building despite clear signs of construction.

This is not the only lawsuit the city is facing for their handling of the illegal crisis.

In September, residents in the South Shore neighborhood filed a lawsuit to stop the city from housing illegals in public buildings such as police stations and schools.

That lawsuit argues that the use of public buildings to house illegals is a nuisance to the community and the city is also violating zoning ordinances by using public areas.