Canadian PM Trudeau Parrots Hamas Talking Points

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Israel to stop “this killing of women, of children, of babies” in Gaza after Hamas terrorists launched monstrous attacks on civilians on October 7.

Speaking at a news conference, Trudeau talked about the “heart-wrenching” situation in Gaza saying, “the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians.”

“Even wars have rules. All innocent life is equal in worth — Israeli and Palestinian.”

After Hamas murdered, tortured, raped and beheaded innocent civilians, the Canadian PM called on Israel to “exercise maximum restraint” adding “the world is watching.”

“We’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents,” Trudeau said. “The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies.”

“This has to stop.”

Watch:

“All innocent life is equal in worth, Israeli and Palestinian. I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says as he comments on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/WKAq5kNbl3 — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) November 14, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded on X. It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust. While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way. Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint. It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime – targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians. The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism.

.@JustinTrudeau It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust. While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 15, 2023

In September, Trudeau was forced to apologize after the Canadian Parliament honored a Nazi with a stand-up ovation.