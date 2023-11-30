Buyer’s Remorse: Ex-CNN Host Chris Cuomo Says He’s “OPEN” Voting for Trump Over Biden in 2024 Election (VIDEO)

by
Screenshot: Valuetainment/Rumble

Things are so bad that even a far-left personality is considering ditching his own party’s presidential candidate.

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo, in a recent interview with Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana, openly stated that he is open to voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election if the choice comes down to Trump and Biden.

In the interview, Cuomo expressed his belief that the United States could survive another Trump administration, just as it did the previous one. “We survived a Trump administration. Would we survive another? Yes,” Cuomo said during the interview.

Delving deeper into his rationale, Cuomo argued that there is no greater risk to America with Trump as president than with Biden. He highlighted that during Trump’s presidency, America did not face certain threats that it does now.

“And for people who are now going to attack me and say, what are you talking about? Trump is like this crazy man. Well, look, you know, as Patrick says, the data is the data. Nobody was trying to kill us when Trump was president in a way that they’re not now,” Cuomo noted.

Cuomo further questioned the current political climate under Biden’s regime compared to Trump’s term, suggesting an increase in hostility.

He continued, affirming his belief in the resilience of American democracy.

“Existentially, I’m not afraid of a Trump presidency. Existentially, I’m not afraid of another Biden presidency because unlike many people in America, I believe that the country is much stronger than any individual leader.”

“We survived the Russia thing. We survived January 6. We survived having Biden as a gaff machine. We survived Congress going after each other and doing nothing for the rest of us. We survive these things. Are we better for it? No.

“Should we be doing things differently? Yes. I think it happens. I don’t know when.”

When pressed about his current outlook on the 2024 vote, Cuomo confessed uncertainty. “I would really have to see where we are at that moment in time,” he said, sparking curiosity about his political stance.

“So you’re open to a Trump vote?” one of the hosts asked to clarify.

“I am always open. And I’ll tell you this. People say, oh, bullshit. You’ve never voted for a Republican in your life. Wrong.” Cuomo revealed his history of bipartisan voting, “And not only have I—the first vote I ever cast was for a Republican.”

WATCH:

You can watch the full podcast interview below:

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.