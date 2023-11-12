British Politician and Communities Secretary Michael Gove is Mobbed by Pro-Hamas Protesters in London – Police Rush in to Escort Him from Victoria Station

British politician and Communities Secretary Michael Gove was swarmed by Pro-Hamas mob in Victoria Station on Saturday.
The police rushed in to rescue the minister from the screaming crowd of anti-Israel fanatics.
This took place after the sit-in protest for Palestine.
Possibly as many as 800,000 people attended the march in London on Saturday against Israel.
Via Midnight Rider.
The Guardian reported:
Michael Gove has been mobbed by protesters as he walked through London’s Victoria station, moments after a sit-in protest for Palestine ended.
Pro-Palestinian protesters chanted “shame on you” as the communities secretary, escorted by police officers, made his way through the concourse. Video footage posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shows a number of protesters waving flags and surging towards Gove as Metropolitan police officers pushed them away and shouted at them to “get back”.
Gove was reportedly on his way to get a train at the central London station on Saturday evening. Thousands of demonstrators marched in London on Armistice Day, calling for an Israel-Gaza ceasefire. Organisers have said that the march could be one of the biggest in British history and claimed that 800,000 people attended.