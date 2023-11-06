Breaking: Radical Leftists Smash Classical Painting with Hammers, Break Glass in London’s National Gallery (VIDEO)

Two members of the Just Stop Oil culy destroyed a classical painting at the London National Gallery on Monday.

The two anti-humanist radicals who want no oil production in England used hammers to smash the glass cover of a painting once famously slashed by a suffragette. They are demanding the government immediately halt all new oil and gas projects in the UK.

From their website Just Stop Oil.

At around 10:45 am Hanan, 22, and Harrison, 20, used safety hammers to smash the glass covering the Rokeby Venus. They then addressed the gallery by saying: “Women did not get the vote by voting; it is time for deeds not words. It is time to Just Stop Oil.” They added: “Politics is failing us. It failed women in 1914 and it is failing us now. New oil and gas will kill millions. If we love art, if we love life, if we love our families we must Just Stop Oil.” The Rokeby Venus was famously slashed in the National Gallery by the suffragette Mary Richardson in 1914. Richardson left seven slashes on the painting, causing particular damage to the area between the figure’s shoulders, however, all were successfully repaired. Richardson’s action was in resistance to the UK government’s imprisonment of Emmeline Pankhurst at the time. She explained her actions after the incident- “I have tried to destroy the picture of the most beautiful woman in mythological history as a protest against the Government for destroying Mrs. Pankhurst, who is the most beautiful character in modern history.” A Just Stop Oil spokesperson commented: “Emmeline Pankhurst once said: ‘The argument of the broken window pane is the most valuable argument in modern politics’. Disappointingly little has changed since 1914. From governments destroying the most beautiful character in history, to governments destroying our home, our families and our institutions in order to enrich criminal oil barons and corporations. The only thing that has ever stood in their way is ordinary people, taking to the streets to demand change. We invite everyone to join us.” One of those taking action today, Hanan, 22 a student from London, said: “Over 100 years ago, the suffragette Mary Richardson attacked the Rokeby venus portrait for the unjust imprisonment of Emmeline Pankhurst. Today I have used similar methods in the fight for climate justice.” “As a kid I saw myself growing up to be an astronaut or a singer. I saw a future, however ridiculous it was. Now, those day-dreams have ended. The future we are heading for doesn’t allow space for them anymore.” “It’s always been down to ordinary people to tell their governments when they’ve crossed a line. Civil resistance worked for the suffragettes and it will work for us.”

