Breaking: Police Evacuate Congressmen from Violent Pro-Hamas Riot on Capitol Hill; House Buildings on Lockdown

U.S. Capitol Police released a statement Wednesday evening that a number of Congressmen were evacuated from the area of a violent pro-Hamas protest on Capitol Hill. The violence took place at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee located a few blocks south of the Capitol on the House side where a DCCC fundraiser was taking place inside. House office buildings have been locked down.

DEVELOPING: Capitol Police face off with protesters calling for Gaza ceasefire outside of the DNC headquarters in Washington, D.C.@LinseyDavis reports. https://t.co/bTaDqmZz4k pic.twitter.com/VNoJ1XHJmA — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) November 16, 2023

Capitol Police statement:

“Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE. Officers are making arrests. All Members have been evacuated from the area. Please stay away from the area.” “ROAD CLOSURES: – South Capitol Street between Canal and E Streets, SE. – Ivy Street between Canal Street and New Jersey Avenue, SE The USCP will continue to update you all about this.”

The pro-Hamas protest started earlier on Capitol grounds and moved to the DNC HQ where police forcibly prevented the protesters from trying to enter the building. At least one protester was apparently thrown by police off the steps and onto the sidewalk.

Video posted by NBC News Washington’s Tom Lynch, “Capitol Police in shoving match for pro-Palestinian demonstrators calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside DNC headquarters tonight. No reports YET of arrests. DCCC leadership reception in progress inside @nbcwashington”

#BREAKING: Capitol Police in shoving match for pro-Palestinian demonstrators calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside DNC headquarters tonight. No reports YET of arrests. DCCC leadership reception in progress inside @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/PBzxjnBHKt — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) November 16, 2023

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram, “All House Office Buildings Locked Down. No exit or entry due to pro-Palestinian demonstration on Capitol Hill. From USCP: All House buildings: Significant demonstration activity, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the buildings.”

Video by leftist reporter Chuck Modi shows protester apparently thrown from stairs by police:

Earlier on Capitol grounds:

UPDATE: Two Democrat Congressman posted that they were evacuated by Capitol Police, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL).

Brad Sherman, “Was just evacuated from the #DNC after pro-terrorist, anti-#Israel protestors grew violent, pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building. Thankful to the police officers who stopped them and for helping me and my colleagues get out safely. (1/2)…Apparently, these pro-#Hamas demonstrators want #Republicans to prevail in the next Congressional election. (2/2)”

Sean Casten, “I was just evacuated from the @dccc office after the building was surrounded by protestors who had blocked all modes of ingress and egress. Grateful to Capitol Police for getting all members and staff out safely. To the protestors: PLEASE don’t do something irresponsible /1…You have the Constitutional right to peaceably assemble and protest. But blocking all entries to a building with multiple members of Congress in it, protected by Capitol Police officers who have lived through January 6 is putting you and other innocent people at risk. /2…We were rescued by armed officers who did not know the protestors’ intent; they knew only that Members of Congress were inside, could not leave and that protestors would not let police through. Forcing police to guess intent is irresponsible and dangerous. /3…I am grateful for the USCP’s professionalism and that all were safely evacuated. I’m also keenly aware that it could have been much worse. Americans have a right to assemble and protest. But PLEASE do so at a safe distance and respect local police orders. /fin”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) posted she is trapped in the Longworth House Office building with her husband and baby, “My husband, newborn, and I are in my office in the Capitol — which just went into lockdown because of these uncontrolled protestors. I bet you won’t hear a word about this from the media.”

Claim of credit by If Not Now and bonus video of cops pushing back on the rioters, “We marched to DNC headquarters w/@JVPaction & @DemSocialists because we know: each day without a ceasefire is an unspeakable tragedy. So many lives have already been lost. So many more will die, every day, until Democratic politicians LISTEN to the people of this country.”

LATE UPDATE: Capitol Police report six officers injured, one arrest made, “The large group of illegal protesters near Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE, have cleared out, but USCP officers will stay on scene out of an abundance of caution…Tonight 6 officers were treated for injuries – ranging from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched. One person has been arrested for assault on an officer. We appreciate our officers who kept these illegal & violent protesters back & protected everyone in the area.”