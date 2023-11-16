BREAKING: Massachusetts Ballot Theft Caught on Camera — Security Footage Allegedly Reveals Woman Stealing Man’s Mail-In Ballot Who Was Informed He Already Voted (VIDEO)

A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts, reported an alarming incident involving his mail-in ballot that he discovered through his home security system.

NBC Boston reported that the man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, experienced confusion at his polling place on Election Day, only to return home and uncover security camera footage that seemed to capture a woman illicitly taking his ballot from his mailbox. This incident prompted him to alert the authorities.

Democrat Secretary of State Bill Galvin, speaking with NBC’s Darren Botelho, confirmed that this was one of two reports of voter fraud in the city, with indications that there might be more complaints on the way. Investigations are being conducted at both state and local levels.

“We’re going to get all the ballots out of Lawrence, all the mail-in ballots and provisionals, and reconcile the list. If it’s necessary to further investigate by contacting people who supposedly voted by mail, we will do so,” Galvin said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the police had received two reports of potential voter fraud or stolen ballots in Lawrence.

“There may be more. It’s premature to say how many,” said Galvin.

The second report, as per the news outlet, came from Rosalis González, a Lawrence resident whose in-person vote was left in limbo due to a mail-in ballot cast in her name with a forged signature.

González expressed her frustration, “How come it’s not going to be counted, if I’m voting right in front of you, and I’m telling you that vote you have there is not mine?”

Galvin assured NBC10 Boston that results would be finalized before the candidates start their new terms in January. Galvin emphasized their commitment, “We’re on it. The minute we heard about it, we took action. We’ve had a history of sending people to jail for committing crimes. That’s what we’ll do here.”

Additionally, if mail was stolen from mailboxes, there might be a federal investigation, as mail theft is a federal offense, Botelho reported.

