BREAKING: J6 Fugitive Gregory Yetman Surrenders to Police After 3-Day Manhunt with Hounds

January 6 fugitive Gregory Yetman surrendered to Monroe Township police on Friday after a 3-day manhunt with hound dogs.

Gregory Yetman is a retired Army Sgt. The FBI told locals in Helmetta, New Jersey to keep their doors locked as they searched for Yetman.

Yetman is accused of picking up a large canister of pepper spray from the ground and spraying it toward Capitol police and protesters! For this crime – something that happens each weekend at your local Antifa riot – the FBI launched a major manhunt for Yetman!

Gregory Yetman turned himself in Friday morning – nearly 3 years after the January 6 protest.

ABC News reported:

Gregory Yetman, the Jan. 6 suspect who was the subject of a manhunt in New Jersey, has turned himself in to authorities without incident, according to the FBI. Yetman turned himself into Monroe Township police Friday morning, officials said. Yetman, 47, is charged with several offenses, some felonies, stemming from the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings. He is likely to make an initial court appearance in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.

The local media happily reported on a video of the FBI raiding Yetman’s home.