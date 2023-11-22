BREAKING: Israel Agrees to 4 Day Ceasefire with Hamas – Deal Includes Release of 50 Israeli Hostages and May Extend Extra Days for Each 10 Hostages Released

The Gateway Pundit’s Richard Abelson reported earlier Israel has reached a deal with Hamas for a temporary cease-fire in return for the release of some of the hostages, Arutz Sheva reports. The deal is expected to go into effect Thursday, with 12 Israelis being freed every day. All the children and 13 moms are said to be involved in the deal. The right-wing parties oppose the deal, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will go ahead and pass it with the votes of the left-wing parties.

“A political official presented this evening (Tuesday) the outline for the deal to release dozens of hostages from Hamas captivity and emphasizes that “all the security forces, the Shin Bet and the Mossad are in favor of the outline and also the entire war cabinet is united in favor of the proposal, ” Arutz Sheva writes.

“As part of the deal, which is expected to go into effect on Thursday, 12 Israeli hostages will be released every day during the four days of the agreed-upon truce. In the event that Hamas agrees to additional truces – for each day of the truce, ten additional hostages will be released.”

The deal would include the release of 40 children and 13 women in exchange for a five-day ceasefire, JNS reports. The Cabinet will meet at 8 p.m. local time (1 p.m. Eastern) to approve the agreement with Hamas.

On Wednesday morning Israel’s cabinet approved the ceasefire in exchange for the release of roughly 50 hostages taken in October by Hamas.

The deal is expected to see the release of 50 living Israeli citizens, mostly women and children, in groups of 12-13 people per day.

The deal may extend for each 10 hostages released by the terrorist group.

